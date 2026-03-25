I am expecting fireworks (including, may be a bloodbath) this weekend, so I may take things a bit easier until then.

Below is Jeff Berwick’s report.

Apart from some nonsense about nuclear weapons it is quite reasonable

Pentagon officials are preparing to issue deployment orders within the next hours for roughly 3,000 troops from the Army’s elite 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East.

The combat brigade, part of the division’s Immediate Response Force, can deploy anywhere in the world in under 24 hours. These soldiers are trained to parachute into hostile or contested territory to secure airfields and key positions.

The brigade will deploy along with elements of the division headquarters.

The move is to support U.S. military operations against Iran.

A written order for the unit is expected in the coming hours, within hours.

While a decision to place boots on the ground inside Iran has not been finalized, the rapid deployment significantly expands President Trump’s options for ground operations.

These options include forcing open the Strait of Hormuz by force, seizing strategic Iranian islands or coastline, or launching missions to capture the regime’s highly enriched uranium.

This marks a major step toward direct U.S. ground force commitment in the Iran war.

The New York Times first reported the Trump administration was weighing the 82nd Airborne deployment for Iran operations.

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