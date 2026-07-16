US targets children's hospital
DD Geopolitics@DD_Geopolitics
NEW INFORMATION CONFIRMS THE USA TARGETED A CHILDREN’S CANCER HOSPITAL IN AHVAZ!! Were 168 children in Minab and hundreds of others not enough?! Why do Israel and the USA consistently harm children?!?!
DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics
🇺🇸🇮🇷 THE US TERRORIST REGIME HAS BOMBED A HOSPITAL IN AHVAZ, SOUTHEAST IRAN. All patients are being evacuated.
8:59 PM · Jul 15, 2026 · 32.3K Views
52 Replies · 827 Reposts · 1.52K Likes
DD Geopolitics@DD_Geopolitics
🇺🇸🇮🇷 THE US TERRORIST REGIME HAS BOMBED A HOSPITAL IN AHVAZ, SOUTHEAST IRAN. All patients are being evacuated.
8:43 PM · Jul 15, 2026 · 52.3K Views
33 Replies · 655 Reposts · 1.66K Likes