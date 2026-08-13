Seemorerocks

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Steve New's avatar
Steve New
2h

In the North West corner of Zion Dons

"homeland" gasoline is slowly inching up despite the manipulations. The normality bias eo far keeps the lid on the sheep but for how long. This is not Rurope with very good train service. We drive vehicles of all sorts and the deisel powered ones supply your grocery store and the Walmart... My manager is actually a remote worker hours away from our office.

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