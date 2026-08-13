From Hal Turner

The emergency oil cushion that was supposed to protect America is now at 298.7 million barrels — the lowest level since January 1983. One more week of drawdowns and we’re staring at numbers not seen since Reagan was filling it for the first time.

I just watched Mario Nawfal’s full sit-down with Raymond Zucaro (RVX Asset Management) and the details are brutal.

Here’s what Zucaro laid out with zero filter:

• The oil price you see on CNBC and the actual price refiners are paying have almost nothing to do with each other anymore. Futures are being “managed.” Physical reality is not.

• China already quietly destroyed a massive chunk of its own oil demand by going all-in on high-speed rail + EVs. They never needed to empty their reserves the way Western analysts expected. Meanwhile the U.S. just dumped another 6 million barrels in a single week.

• Keeping gasoline artificially cheap is making the problem worse. Cheap gas = people fill every tank and stash extra cans. Real demand destruction never happens. The SPR is being used as a political Band-Aid while the underlying shortage keeps growing.

• The scariest line of the entire conversation: one hurricane in the Gulf, one cavern failure, one black-swan shock right now… and there is zero cushion left. WTI could rip past $100 overnight and there is nothing left to release.

• On China and chips: trying to choke off lithography exports is pure fantasy. Zucaro compares it to Samuel Slater smuggling textile technology out of Britain 200 years ago. Knowledge transfers. China is already building its own. Sanctions only accelerate it.

• Who actually pays for sanctions? When the West sanctioned Russian bonds, American pension funds and insurance companies were forced to dump them at 20–30 cents on the dollar. Russian entities bought their own debt back for pennies. Sanctions transferred wealth from U.S. retirees to the target. That’s why China and Russia are quietly dumping Treasuries for gold.

• Bottom line from Zucaro: We are not “heading toward” a multipolar world. We are already living in one. Three decades of weaponizing the dollar created exactly this outcome.

Debt-to-GDP in developed economies now exceeds developing ones. Bond yields are back near 2008 crisis levels. The U.S. is bailing out Argentina while pardoning convicted figures to do its bidding. China is building ports and infrastructure across Latin America that actually help the local population — and Washington is trying to stop it purely for control.

This isn’t just an energy story. It’s the slow-motion collapse of the post-1945 order playing out in real time on the oil market.

From Mainstream

Mon, Aug 10 2026

Key Points

The Strategic Petroleum Reserve fell by 6.1 million barrels to 298.7 million barrels last week, according to the Department of Energy.

President Trump ordered the release of 172 million barrels in March after Iran choked off oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz.

The minimum amount of oil needed to safely operate the SPR is about 70 million barrels, an Energy Department spokesperson told CNBC.

In an aerial view, the Strategic Petroleum Reserve storage at the Bryan Mound site is seen on October 19, 2022 in Freeport, Texas.

Brandon Bell | Getty Images

Crude oil stockpiles in the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve have fallen below 300 million barrels, the lowest level in more than four decades, as global inventories stay under pressure due to the Iran war.

The SPR fell by 6.1 million barrels to 298.7 million barrels last week, according to data released by the Department of Energy on Monday. The reserve, created in 1975, is at its lowest level since January 1983.

President Donald Trump ordered the release of 172 million barrels in March after Iran choked off oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz, triggering the largest disruption of crude oil supplies in history.

The drawdown in the SPR, whose authorized storage capacity is 714 million barrels, has raised questions about whether U.S. government stockpiles are on the verge of depletion. The minimum amount of oil needed to safely operate the SPR is about 70 million barrels, an Energy Department spokesperson told CNBC in July.

There is enough oil left in the SPR to do another release if needed, said David Goldwyn, who served as a State Department special envoy for international energy affairs under President Barack Obama.

“I’m not worried about the stability of the reserve or our ability to do another drawdown, if we needed to,” Goldwyn told CNBC.

The SPR stood at around 415 million barrels before the U.S and Israel attacked Iran on Feb. 28. U.S. government stocks will fall to around 243 million barrels when the release Trump ordered is completed.

The SPR’s operational capability is at risk due to aging infrastructure, according to a May report from the Government Accountability Office. More than a quarter of its inventory was “not available for drawdown due to a combination of construction outages and cavern outages” as of December 2025, GAO investigators found.

That implied that a minimum of 103 million barrels in the SPR today are not available for use, according to a July analysis by Rapidan Energy.

“The SPR’s drawdown, distribution and fill capabilities are currently limited and are at risk going forward due to longstanding issues with aging infrastructure compounded with ongoing major construction intended to address them,” the GAO warned in the report.

U.S. presidents have ordered massive releases from the SPR with growing frequency in recent years. President Joe Biden deployed 180 million barrels to address energy market volatility after Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022. That was the largest release in the history of the SPR.

The GAO described the release in response to the Ukraine war as an “unplanned stress test” for the SPR.

“When you do a drawdown, then you accelerate kind of the degradation of the wells themselves and some of the equipment,” Goldwyn said. “It’s like anything else — you use it a lot, you have to maintain it.”