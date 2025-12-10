Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve New's avatar
Steve New
4h

In the 1600's this was called piracy on the high seas and folks who did this were hung from a yard arm until dead...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture