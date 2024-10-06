The New York Police Department increased patrols on Monday, a law enforcement source told CNN. Those are expected to be maintained throughout the next two weeks. NYPD will also partner with state police for explosive detection missions at bridges and tunnels, and helicopter units will be used for radiation detection, the source said.

And the Los Angeles Police Department said last week its ramped up patrols would include an increased number of officers on the beat, command post vehicles, and horse mounted units. Police in Chicago, Miami and Philadelphia have also heightened patrols.

