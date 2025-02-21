https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/feb/20/trump-zelenskyy-putin-ukraine-russia

“Donald Trump has left Britain simply no choice but to plan for military conscription” says former NATO Chief Sir Richard Shirreff of the United Kingdom.

How would you feel about being forced to join the army to go camp out in Ukraine?

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is calling these "peace keepers."

The TV shows inside Britain are ALREADY pushing this as "patriotic duty" to fight Russia . . . . . for Ukraine.

Meanwhile, in France. President Emanuel Macron did a live stream on his Social MEdia Today. During that live feed, he was asked "Will Ukraine turn into World War 3?"

Macron replied "That cannot be ruled out."

Even the mass-media over there is starting to cover it:

It's madness, how badly Europe wants actual war.

Reports are coming in from politicians and other government officials in Ukraine, saying the U.S. has HALTED all weapons sales to that country.

"The United States has stopped selling weapons to Ukraine," says Roman Kostenko, who is the head of the Verkhovna Rada Defense Committee. "According to my information, the weapons that were being sold - the supplies have stopped."

Kostenko went on to say "Those companies that were supposed to transfer these weapons are now waiting, because there is no decision”

Interestingly he says Europe gives money, so they can buy from USA.

I am, at present, UNABLE to verify these claims. Everyone I have spoken to says the US __IS__ still selling weapons to Ukraine

A Ukrainian lawmaker from Verkhovna Rada’s defense committee said weapon deliveries have stopped, but another lawmaker disputed the claim.

The US has reportedly halted weapon sales and deliveries to Ukraine, a Ukrainian lawmaker claimed on Thursday.

Lawmaker Roman Kostenko, who works as the secretary of the Verkhovna Rada’s Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, said some companies involved in weapon sales and deliveries to Ukraine are waiting for political decisions, but the exact reason for the suspension is unclear.

“According to my information, deliveries of the weapons that were going to be sold have stopped. Those companies that were supposed to transfer these weapons here are now waiting, because there is no decision,” Kostenko said in an interview.

Kostenko added that the parties involved are trying to resolve the issue, potentially with extra payments.

“And everyone is waiting to see if this will be a solution, at least for money, to deliver weapons here,” Kostenko added.

Oleksandra Ustinova, a fellow lawmaker and advisor to Ukraine’s defense minister, later rejected Kostenko’s claims.

“The United States did NOT stop the sale of weapons to Ukraine,” Ustinova said on Facebook.

The rumor, if true, could be a result of the deteriorating relations between Kyiv and the Trump administration, with US President Donald Trump questioning Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s legitimacy – similar to the Kremlin’s narrative – with Zelensky saying that Trump “lives in a disinformation space” in response.

