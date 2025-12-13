https://blazingpress.com/u-s-reaching-end-game-of-venezuela-military-build-up/

The U.S. is entering the endgame of its military buildup in the Caribbean, moving high-value assets critical for combat ops into SOUTHCOM.

– Deploying additional strike and electronic attack aircraft, including VANG F-35As and VAQ 132 Growlers.

– Repositioning USAF assets from CENTCOM and INDOPACOM, such as Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR) HH-60W Jolly Green II helos and HC-130J aircraft.

– Six KC-135 air-refueling tankers forward deployed to the Dominican Republic.

– MQ-4C Triton drone confirmed conducting ops in the AOR.

– Advanced AN/TPS-80 radar set up in Trinidad & Tobago.

+ Carrying out more frequent flight ops in closer proximity to mainland Venezuela.

The Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group, following a 5-day port call in the USVI, is operating in the central Caribbean.

If the rumor that “Maduro will be out by Christmas” holds, expect a decision to be made soon (if it hasn’t already). Details and sources below.

REMINDER: All U.S. Citizens urged to depart Venezuela IMMEDIATELY:

United States forces raided a cargo ship travelling from China to Iran last month, according to the Wall Street Journal, in the latest reported instance of increasingly aggressive maritime tactics by the administration of US President Donald Trump.

Unnamed officials told the newspaper that US military personnel boarded the ship several hundred miles from Sri Lanka, according to the report on Friday. It was the first time in several years US forces had intercepted cargo travelling from China to Iran, according to the newspaper.

The operation took place in November, weeks before US forces seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela earlier this week, citing sanctions violations. It was another action Washington has not taken in years

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/12/12/us-forces-stormed-cargo-ship-travelling-from-china-to-iran-report

🚨BOOM!! Russia Attacks NATO Vessel! Trump Authorizes FULL ATTACK on Russias Shadow Fleet!

Trump has effectively declared war on Russia with this move