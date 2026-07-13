Seemorerocks

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Jennifer Weld's avatar
Jennifer Weld
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I'd like to share this video with people I know to show them reality of whats going on instead of just what they see from the regular mainstream media , what platform is this from that I can look up jvnior , thank you!

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