U.S. POLITICIAN GOT DETAINED BY ISRAELI SETTLERS
https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-democrat-ro-khanna-detained-by-israeli-settlers-during-west-bank-visit-2026-07-11/
https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-democrat-ro-khanna-detained-by-israeli-settlers-during-west-bank-visit-2026-07-11/
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I'd like to share this video with people I know to show them reality of whats going on instead of just what they see from the regular mainstream media , what platform is this from that I can look up jvnior , thank you!