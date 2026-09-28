Seemorerocks

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Frances Lynch's avatar
Frances Lynch
Sep 29Edited

You do get the sense that this is either the most incompetent administration in the history of the known world, or this destruction of the US, both financially and militarily, is intentional.

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tony74
Sep 28

From the Oil-Price article:

About 133 million barrels of the drawdown are structured as swaps with Shell, Vitol and Trafigura, who are contracted to return 1.25 barrels for every one they took, with deliveries scheduled to begin early next year.

Where are they going to get that oil??

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