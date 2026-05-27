U.S. Oil Inventories are COLLAPSING
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/component/content/article/u-s-oil-inventories-are-collapsing?catid=20&Itemid=101
Total US crude inventories, including the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), fell by -17.8 million barrels last week, the largest weekly drawdown in history.
Commercial crude inventories fell -7.9 million barrels, the biggest decline since mid-February.
Furthermore, the SPR alone shed -9.9 million barrels, the largest weekly drain on record.
This marks the 8th consecutive weekly decline, the longest streak in 3 years.
Since the Iran War began, 42 million barrels, or 10% of the entire US SPR, have been drained, mostly via exports to Asia.
The SPR now stands at 374 million barrels, the lowest since July 2024, leaving the US with a significantly reduced buffer against future supply shocks.
Here is the latest Print from the US Energy Information Agency (EIA):
The US emergency oil cushion is disappearing faster than at any point in history.
"Drill baby drill" was always meant as a warning for Americans, consuming so much more than they actually export... 😂