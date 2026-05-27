https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/component/content/article/u-s-oil-inventories-are-collapsing?catid=20&Itemid=101

Total US crude inventories, including the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), fell by -17.8 million barrels last week, the largest weekly drawdown in history.

Commercial crude inventories fell -7.9 million barrels, the biggest decline since mid-February.

Furthermore, the SPR alone shed -9.9 million barrels, the largest weekly drain on record.

This marks the 8th consecutive weekly decline, the longest streak in 3 years.

Since the Iran War began, 42 million barrels, or 10% of the entire US SPR, have been drained, mostly via exports to Asia.

The SPR now stands at 374 million barrels, the lowest since July 2024, leaving the US with a significantly reduced buffer against future supply shocks.

Here is the latest Print from the US Energy Information Agency (EIA):

The US emergency oil cushion is disappearing faster than at any point in history.