US Marine Scott Ritter Went to Russia… Then Ukraine Sent Drones After Him
The West is escalating its involvement in Ukraine, with the UK providing long-range missiles to strike Moscow and Germany sending thousands of drones. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated the West is now "openly saying they are preparing for war with us." Former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter, after returning from Moscow and the Donbas, reports that Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian cities are ineffective psychological warfare but are devastating on the front lines.