From last night

Scott Ritter : Will Russia Attack NATO?

EXPOSED: US INVOLVEMENT IN UKRAINE’S KURSK INCURSION

The Biden administration is directly enabling the attack with American weapons, funding, and intelligence support.

https://warnews247.gr/diethnh/rwsia/binteo-oi-oukranoi-sfurokopoun-to-koursk-me-himars-gmlrs-kai-atacms-stenos-sunergaths-b-poutin-h-dush-prospathei-na-prokalesei-pagkosmio-polemo/

The Ukrainians are pounding Kursk with the best they have. So after the British, German and American tanks that were seen on Russian soil, they also used American missiles.

More specifically, with HIMARS, GMLRS and ATACMS missiles, the Ukrainians hit the Russian army's floating passages and bridges in Kursk.

It is noted that Kiev is waiting for the US "green light" for the use of Storm Shadows missiles against Russian positions in Kursk.

Read also: Kursk is under NATO attack: American forces have been detected – To the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for explanations by a US diplomat (vid, photo)

Sergey Chemezov, CEO of Rostec Group and a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin, stressed that the United States and its Western allies risk provoking a world war if Washington continues to "provoke" the conflict in Ukraine and allow the Kiev to attack Russian territory.

His exclusive remarks to Reuters provide a rare insight into the inner circle's thoughts on Putin following the surprise Ukrainian invasion of Russia's Kursk region, to which the president has promised a "worthy" response.

"In a situation where the West, led by the United States, provokes war, we must be ready," Chemezov said in written responses to an interview request.

“The further it goes, the greater the risk that the world will be dragged into a global conflict. It seems strange, but Western countries don't seem to understand how dangerous this is for them."

The comments by Chemezov, a former KGB general who served with Putin in East Germany before the collapse of the Soviet Union, were sent to Reuters after the start of the Ukrainian invasion of Kursk.

Moscow confirmed that Ukraine hit a third river bridge in Russia's Kursk region

A Russian investigator confirmed that Ukraine struck and damaged a third bridge over the Shem River in Russia's Kursk region, where Moscow's forces have been fighting Kiev's forces for nearly two weeks.

"On August 18, as a result of targeted shelling using rockets and artillery ammunition against residential buildings and civilian infrastructure in the village of Kariz (…) a third bridge over the Shem River was damaged," said a representative of Russia's Investigative Committee.

The video with this statement of the representative was posted on the channel on the Telegram messaging application of Russian state TV presenter Vladimir Solovyov.

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Friday that Ukraine used Western missiles, possibly US-made HIMARS, to destroy a bridge over the Shem River in the Glushkovo region.

In another video statement posted on Solovyov's Telegram channel, a representative of the Russian Investigative Committee said that a second bridge over the Shem River near the village of Zhvanoe in Kursk Oblast that was used to evacuate civilians "was damaged" by US-made HIMARS.

Ukraine's air force chief said his country's air force destroyed the second bridge, limiting the logistical capabilities of a Russian group resisting the advance of Ukrainian forces.

Military analysts say there are three bridges in the area of ​​the Ukrainian military offensive through which Russia supplies its forces.

Watch video

Kursk: The Ukrainians destroyed with GMLRS and ATACMS floating bridge on the river Shem

Ukrainian forces are continuing their operations to consolidate their positions in Kursk, following the August 6 invasion, the first on Russian soil since World War II.

On August 19, it became known that Ukrainian forces bombed the three Sheim River bridges, cutting off an area of ​​about 700 square kilometers.

On 21.8.2024 the General Staff of the Ukrainian forces released a video of the destruction of a floating bridge that the Russians were trying to build.

Although it was not announced how the floating bridge was hit, it is assumed that it came from a HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) multiple rocket launcher and the missiles used were high precision (GMLRS and ATACMS) carrying cluster bombs.

In the same video of the General Staff of the Ukrainian forces from operations in Kursk, the strike of Russian army trucks with FPV drones is also shown.

Watch video

What are the three bridges that were destroyed on the river Shem

As reported by Russian war correspondents of Russian media, a third – and final – bridge over the Shem River, in the Kursk region, was targeted by Ukrainian forces.

This third bridge is located in the Korenevsky district.

It is recalled that the largest bridge in this part of the front - in the village of Gluskovo - was destroyed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the afternoon of August 16.

A day later, another bridge in the Kursk region, in the Zvanoye district was blown up by the Ukrainians.

“One less bridge. The Air Force continues to hit the enemy's logistics capabilities with precision airstrikes ," Air Force Chief Mykola Oleschuk said in a Telegram video of the attack.

Russia: The Ukrainian attack on Kursk with western weapons

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Ukraine used Western missiles, possibly US-made HIMARS, to destroy a bridge over the Shem River in the Kursk region, killing volunteers trying to evacuate civilians.

"For the first time, the Kursk region was hit by Western-made rocket launchers, possibly American HIMARS," said Maria Zakharova, the representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Friday, August 16, 2024, in the evening via Telegram.

"As a result of the attack on the bridge over the Shem River in the Glushkovo district, the bridge was completely destroyed and volunteers helping the fleeing population were killed."

For its part, the Ukrainian Air Force (UAF) released a video which allegedly captures the moment when a missile from an aircraft hits the bridge in Kursk.

The IAEA has been notified of the attempted strike on the facility in Kursk Region, the president has said

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government via videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia. © Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov

Ukrainian forces have attempted to strike Russia’s Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), President Vladimir Putin has said during a cabinet meeting.

Kiev sent thousands of troops into Russia’s Kursk Region earlier this month, attempting to reach the town of Kurchatov, where the nuclear facility is located. Moscow has declared the incursion an act of terrorism and has deployed additional troops to repel the invaders.

“Last night, the enemy attempted to strike the atomic power plant,” Putin said at a cabinet meeting on Thursday afternoon. “The International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] has been informed. They promised to come themselves and send specialists to assess the situation. I hope they actually do so.”

The IAEA already has observers working at the Zaporozhye NPP, Europe’s largest such facility. The mission was deployed in the summer of 2023, as Ukrainian troops attempted to seize the plant. Earlier this month, a Ukrainian drone attack set one of the cooling towers at the plant on fire.

Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev has discussed the situation at both power plants with IAEA director Rafael Grossi, and invited him to visit Kursk to personally assess the situation, according to the Russian media.

Grossi has accepted the invitation and is planning to visit Kursk next week, an IAEA spokesman told AFP. Afterwards, he will visit Kiev and speak with Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky.

According to Grossi, the IAEA is very concerned about any combat operations near the Kursk NPP, since it operates the same kind of reactors as the infamous Chernobyl NPP.

“They don’t have a protective dome around them, just the normal roof, which means that the reactor’s core is pretty exposed,” Grossi said. The presence of troops within artillery range “is a source of enormous concern to me and the agency,” he added, without specifying which forces he meant.

Moscow has repeatedly criticized the international agency for never identifying the perpetrator of the attacks on nuclear facilities, even though the IAEA staff has known perfectly well that Kiev is to blame.

READ MORE: Russia vows harsh response if Ukraine attacks Kursk nuclear plant

Last week, Russian military journalist Marat Khairullin reported that Ukraine was preparing a “dirty bomb” for a false flag attack on either the Kursk or Zaporozhye NPP. Moscow said it was taking the report seriously and warned that any such attack would be met immediately with “tough military and military-technical countermeasures.”

Western Globalist Vultures Set to Prey On Ukraine's Orthodox Treasures

4 hours ago (Updated: 3 hours ago)

Ekaterina Blinova

All materialsWrite to the author

As the Kiev regime has de facto banned the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP), Western globalist elites are seeking to get their hands on Ukraine's cultural treasures, including those belonging to the UOC-MP.

Last year, an agreement was reached between the Kiev regime and UNESCO regarding the removal of Christian valuables from the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, one of the most sacred sites of the UOC-MP, amid ongoing acts of repression against Orthodox priests in Ukraine.

According to SVR, the Orthodox valuables, including holy relics, from the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra would be transferred to museums in Italy, France, Germany and the Vatican under the pretext of "saving them from Russian missile strikes."

In January 2024, the Wall Street Journal revealed that 16 of the rarest Orthodox Christian icons from the Khanenko National Museum of Arts in Kiev had been secretly transferred to France via Poland and Germany in May 2023. Some of them were put on display at the Louvre Museum.

According to the SVR, the secret transferral of priceless icons was arranged by the International Alliance for the Protection of Cultural Heritage in Conflict Zones (ALIPH), chaired at the time by Thomas S. Kaplan, an American business leader and art collector. Kaplan is ALIPH's private donor, who presently sits on the foundation's board.

Kaplan is not only a prominent Rembrandt collector and businessman, but appears to be heavily into politics. He is also known for launching the Recanati-Kaplan Intelligence Fellows program at Harvard's Belfer Center together with David Petraeus, a retired US Army general and ex-CIA director, and Professor Graham Allison, former assistant secretary of defense under the Clinton administration.

"Fellows enjoy special discussions with the high-level intelligence officials who visit Belfer Center throughout the year," the program's webpage reads.

Thomas Kaplan Unmasked: Controversial Soros-Linked Investor, Art-Collector in Cahoots With Globalist Cabal

Kaplan rose to prominence as a natural resources investor being backed at the time by none other than US globalist George Soros, who provided Kaplan with $10 million of "seed money" to found Apex Silver Mines in the 1990s.

In 2010, Soros and another American billionaire, John Paulson, invested a combined $175 million in NovaGold Resources, a mining company with almost zero revenues, "following the lead of Thomas Kaplan," as per Forbes.



In 2018, Kaplan, alongside fellow globalist and French "philosopher" Bernard-Henri Lévy—known for his support of the notorious Euromaidan, and his role as an ideologue of the "color revolutions," in addition to his backing of the bombings of Yugoslavia and Libya—co-founded the nonprofit organization Justice for Kurds (JFK).



Kaplan is also a top donor to United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI), a US-based neoconservative entity founded in 2008 that pushes for tough sanctions against Iran. Kaplan contributed $843,000 to UANI in 2013 alone, according to the investigative site, LobeLog.

Thomas Kaplan unmasked: Controversial Soros-linked investor, art-collector in cahoots with globalist cabal



Kaplan rose to prominence as a natural resources investor being backed at the time by none other than US globalist George Soros, who provided Kaplan with $10 million of… https://t.co/SuawU28Dx8 pic.twitter.com/on8y17qGAq — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) August 22, 2024

In what observers called an unprecedented move, the US Justice Department quashed a civil lawsuit against Kaplan and UANI in 2013, claiming it could jeopardize US national security. Tehran announced in 2019 it would designate UANI as a terrorist group.

Kaplan is linked to the dark-money Turkish Democracy Project, aimed at "shedding light on Turkiye’s move toward authoritarianism" and pressing it to adopt "more democratic policies," as per an investigative report by The Intercept.

The project brags of having close ties with prominent former US public officials and diplomats, including Jeb Bush, John Bolton, and Robert Richer.

According to Responsible Statecraft, a DC-based think tank, "efforts to examine the finances behind the web of Kaplan-linked foreign policy pressure groups have found an unusual obstacle: the US government."

Russia under attack