Weapons came from USA and ISRAEL

Mexico’s Defense Secretary says 80% of the weapons seized from cartels are of US origin and the rest 20% are from Israel.

‘80% weapons seized from cartels are of US origin’: Mexican defense secretary reveals stunning stats

This article correctly confirms to point out that 80% of arms come from the USA but neglects to point out that 20% come from Israel. It paints the picture that the problem comes from the Fourth Amendment.

Couldn’t possibly be the CIA could it?

Mexican officials are particularly concerned about Arizona and Texas big-box stores near the border, such as Academy Sports + Outdoors and Cabela’s, because of how often they sell multiple rifles in a single transaction. Academy, for example, sold 727 of the guns recovered in Mexico from 2020 to 2022, and Cabela’s sold 215 over the same period, according to court records.

https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/iron-river-fed-el-menchos-020823834.html

Prior to Mexico’s June 2 elections, 37 candidates, mainly at the local level, were assassinated.

The most recent candidate to be killed was Jorge Huerta Cabrera, who was running for local office in the town of Izucar de Matamoros. He was fatally shot Friday as he exited his vehicle.

https://townhall.com/tipsheet/leahbarkoukis/2024/06/04/mexicos-candidate-assassinations-n2639963

https://www.aljazeera.com/opinions/2024/6/3/mexicos-election-a-victory-for-organised-crime

What was the first thing President Shenebaum did?

https://www.proyectosmexico.gob.mx/en/131187-2/#:~:text=News-,President%20Claudia%20Sheinbaum%20meets%20with%20Larry%20Fink%2C%20founder%20of%20BlackRock,States%20and%20Canada%20(USMCA)

President Claudia Sheinbaum has engaged with BlackRock CEO Larry Fink to discuss strengthening the Mexican economy, capitalizing on nearshoring opportunities, and navigating the USMCA trade agreement. These meetings emphasize fostering investment in infrastructure and maintaining a stable, pro-business environment in Mexico.

Key Aspects of the Sheinbaum-BlackRock Relationship:

Positive Dialogue: In late 2024, Sheinbaum met with Larry Fink, noting a shared vision for economic growth and the “Mexican moment” regarding nearshoring.

Investment Focus: BlackRock has expressed interest in expanding its presence in Mexico, with CEO of BlackRock Mexico, Sergio Méndez, highlighting opportunities in infrastructure projects.

Economic Strategy: Sheinbaum’s administration seeks to combine economic growth with social and environmental sustainability, a strategy acknowledged by Fink.

Confidence Building: The discussions aim to ensure investor confidence in Mexico’s economic stability

https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/mexico-considering-legal-action-musks-151927053.html?guccounter=1

This relates just as much to Mexico as to Venezuela

https://www.theburningplatform.com/2026/01/06/north-american-technate-the-real-reason-for-conquering-venezuela-and-its-not-going-to-stop-there/

México On Fire: U.S. to Intervene in War for North American Technate?

My education on this started with Mike Ruppert

