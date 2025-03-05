Authored by Dave DeCamp via AntiWar.com,

The Israeli government is preparing a “hell plan” for the Gaza Strip that would involve cutting all electricity and water to the territory on top of the blocking of food, fuel, and all other goods that was announced by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli broadcaster Kan has reported.

According to The Guardian, the Kan report said that the “hell plan” would also involve forcing Palestinians in northern Gaza to move to the south to prepare for a resumption of the bombing campaign. Other Israeli media reports say Israel is preparing for a full-scale resumption of what international organizations have condemned as a genocidal war if Hamas doesn’t accept Israel’s terms.

Hamas is urging that Israel follow the initial deal, under which phase two of the ceasefire was supposed to start already and would have involved a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

After refusing to engage in talks on the second phase, Israel is trying to get Hamas to agree to an extension of the first phase ceasefire for another 42 days and release more hostages without an Israeli withdrawal, a proposal Israel says was put forward by President Trump’s Middle East Envoy, Steve Witkoff.

Israel has received widespread condemnation for blocking all aid shipments into Gaza and collectively punishing the civilian population amid the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, but the US has expressed support for the war crime and signed off on billions in new military aid ahead of Netanyahu’s announcement.

On Monday, Netanyahu warned things could get worse in Gaza, threatening that if Hamas doesn’t release Israeli hostages, there would be consequences “that you cannot imagine.”

An analysis from the Israeli newspaper Haaretz acknowledged that Hamas was unlikely to agree to release more hostages without a long-term peace plan since the captives are the group’s only leverage over Israel.

Israel has repeatedly violated the ceasefire since the truce went into effect on January 19, killing over 100 Palestinians in Gaza since then.

Gaza is drowning in a sea of waste & apocalyptic destruction...

Israel’s restrictions on aid before imposing the total siege and its refusal to engage in talks on phase two were also violations of the agreement. On Monday, at least two more Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire in the southern city of Rafah.

The United States and Israel have quickly rejected a new Gaza peace and reconstruction plan proposed by the Arab League under Egypt's leadership, which was unveiled Tuesday.

A counterproposal to Trump's provocative Gaza 'takeover' plan which advocates the removal of the Palestinian population to neighboring Arab states, the Egyptian plan would of course allow its roughly two million inhabitants to remain.

The $53 billion plan approved by the Arab League aims to rebuild the destroyed Gaza Strip by 2030, while setting up hundreds of thousands of temporary housing units so that Palestinians won't have to leave. Arab leaders have blasted Trump's prior proposals as but greenlighting an Israeli ethnic cleansing campaign, and Jordan and Egypt in particular have vehemently rejected the possibility of resettling Palestinians in their territories.

It calls on UN Security Council to deploy an international peacekeeping force in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, which would establish security while reconstruction takes place - and foresees the recycling of rubble to expand Gaza's coastline and even "sustainable, green and walkable" housing and urban areas, also utilizing renewable energy.

Further, according to the Associated Press, "The communique said Egypt will host an international conference in cooperation with the United Nations for Gaza’s reconstruction, and a World Bank-overseen trust fund will be established to receive pledges to implement the early recovery and reconstruction plan."

Hamas has welcomed the plan, despite that it says the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority (PA) would eventually take over governance and management of the Gaza Strip.

"We welcome the Gaza reconstruction plan adopted in the summit’s final statement and call for ensuring all necessary resources for its success," the group said. The Islamist militant group further expressed support for "the formation of the Community Support Committee to oversee relief efforts, reconstruction and governance in Gaza."

An Israeli government statement said the Arab League's plan ultimately "fails to address the realities of the situation following October 7th, 2023, remaining rooted in outdated perspectives." It also blasted the Arab body for failing to condemn the Hamas Oct.7 terror attack in its statement announcing the plan.

Instead, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said, "Now, with President Trump’s idea, there is an opportunity for the Gazans to have free choice based on their free will. This should be encouraged! Instead, Arab states have rejected this opportunity, without giving it a fair chance, and continue to level baseless accusations against Israel."

Palestinian resistance officials reportedly met with senior White House envoys in the Qatari capital

Senior US officials have engaged in “direct talks” with Hamas about releasing US captives in Gaza and exploring an agreement to “end the war,” according to sources who spoke with Axios reporter Barak Ravid.

The backroom talks, reportedly led by US presidential envoy for hostage affairs Adam Boehler, took place “in Doha in recent weeks.”

“While the Trump administration consulted with Israel about the possibility of engaging with Hamas, Israel learned about aspects of the talks through other channels,” Ravid, a former intelligence officer in the Israeli army's Unit 8200, reports.

The alleged talks mark the first time Washington has engaged directly with Hamas, a Palestinian resistance movement officially designated as a “foreign terrorist organization” by the White House.

The news comes days after Trump’s West Asia special envoy Steve Witkoff canceled a planned trip to Qatar, allegedly due to Hamas's “lack of progress” in ceasefire talks sabotaged by Israel.

Although White House officials claimed Witkoff's cancellation “has nothing to do with the stalemate in negotiations,” Israeli officials told Maariv that the US envoy “will only come to close the deal. For now, this is not the case – there is no progress, and Hamas is not moving from its position.”

“Violations of the agreement during the first phase prove beyond a doubt the (Israeli) occupation government was interested in the collapse of the agreement and worked hard to achieve that,” senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan said in a video statement on Monday.

Hamdan also called Israel's push for an extension of the deal “a blatant attempt to evade the agreement and avoid entering into negotiations for the second phase.”

“The occupation is pushing to return things to square one and overturn the agreement through the alternatives it is proposing,” the Palestinian official added.

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a decision to halt the entry of all goods and supplies into Gaza to pressure Hamas into extending the first stage of the ceasefire.

Since the start of the new aid blockade, humanitarian agencies have warned that food supplies in Gaza will soon be depleted, reigniting famine conditions.

