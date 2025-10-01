A lot of good can come down from shutdowns. We can get rid of a lot of things that we didn’t want. And they’d be Democrat things,” US President Donald Trump says.

Congress failed to pass a budget for the new fiscal year.

💵❌ As a result, federal agencies cannot spend money, government employees will be placed on unpaid leave, and healthcare workers, border guards, and military personnel will have to work without pay.

The last time the US government shut down was in 2019—also under Trump.

The US government shut down on Wednesday, after congressional Democrats refused to support a Republican plan to extend funding for federal departments unless they won a series of concessions centered on healthcare.

The GOP, which controls the Senate and the House of Representatives, repudiated their demands, setting off a legislative scramble that lasted into the hours before funding lapsed at midnight, when the Senate failed to advance both parties’ bills to keep funding going.

The shutdown is the first since a 35-day closure that began in December 2018 and extended into the new year, during Trump’s first term. It comes as Democrats look to regain their footing with voters, who re-elected Trump last year and relegated them to the minority in both chambers of Congress.

“Republicans are plunging America into a shutdown, rejecting bipartisan talks, pushing a partisan bill and risking America’s healthcare,” top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday evening, as it became clear a shutdown was inevitable.

As of 7:00 PM eastern U.S. Time, the US Senate has taken its final vote for the day and is going home. No Budget Bill has been passed and as such, no part of the US Government can continue to operate because Congress has not appropriated the money. The US Government SHUTS-DOWN tonight at Midnight.

It is being called the “Schumer Shutdown” because Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has caved-in to the radical left-wing, and is demanding, among other things, almost $1 TRILLION in spending to give ILLEGAL ALIENS free healthcare!

Democrats want all the spending cuts implemented by President Trump, reversed. Republicans simply refuse to do that.

At about 7:00 PM tonight, when it was clear legislative voting was finished for today, the Office of Management and Budget sent out a memo to all government agencies telling them to commence a government shut down: