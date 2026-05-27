US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Delhi and asked, “Where is everyone?” At the airport, he was only greeted by the commander of his own plane, and not a single Indian government official came to meet him.

No one.

THAT is the level of bad feelings the United States has caused by its actions, in countries around the world. THAT is the level of open, public, disrespect, our actions have earned.

Video Below:

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Delhi and asked, “Where is everyone?” At the airport, he was only greeted by the commander of his own plane, and not a single Indian government official came to meet him.

No one.

THAT is the level of bad feelings the United States has caused by its actions, in countries around the world. THAT is the level of open, public, disrespect, our actions have earned.

Video Below:

EVACUATION IN PROGRESS - U.S. Embassy in Kiev Emptied After Russia Attack Warning

May 26, 2026 -- From about 8:30 AM eastern US time today, the United States Embassy in Kiev, Ukraine, has been EVACUATING Diplomatic personnel and staff. This is being done after specific warning by Russia telling all foreigners and residents to EVACUATE Ukraine’s Capital city, as severe Russia attacks are going to take place.

Russia began issuing these warnings on Sunday, after Russia has already fired a very large attack upon Kiev. In the Sunday attack, Russia launched:

Missiles launched:



~20 Kh-101 cruise missiles launched from 4 Tu-95MS strategic bombers at their launch lines over western Kostroma Oblast.



~20 Iskander-K cruise missiles launched from OTRK installations in eastern Bryansk Oblast.



~18 Kalibr cruise missiles launched from 3 surface-carriers at Novorossiysk Naval Base, Krasnodar Krai.



~16 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles launched from OTRK installations near Klintsy, Bryansk Oblast.



~10 Iskander-K cruise missiles launched from OTRK installations in northern Kursk Oblast.



~6 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles launched from OTRK installations near Pochep, Bryansk Oblast.



~6 Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles launched from ground-based installations in western Crimea.



~5 Kinzhal hypersonic aeroballistic missiles launched from 5 MiG-31K fighters at their launch lines over eastern Tambov Oblast.



~4 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles launched from OTRK installations in northern Kursk Oblast.



~2 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles launched from OTRK installation(s) near Liski, Voronezh Oblast.



~2 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles launched from OTRK installation(s) in Crimea.



~2 Oreshnik Intermediate-range ballistic missiles launched from the Kapustin Yar Testing Ground, Astrakhan Oblast.



-----------------------



Total missiles launched:



~30 Iskander-K cruise missiles

~30 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles

~20 Kh-101 cruise missiles

~18 Kalibr cruise missiles

~6 Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles

~5 Kinzhal hypersonic aeroballistic missiles

~2 Oreshnik Intermediate-range ballistic missiles



~111 missiles in total.

Several Hundreds Drones as well.

This attack proved devastating to Ukrainian government and industrial military targets. Almost ALL the missiles got through.

Ukraine Air Defenses

It appears that Ukrainian air defense was able to intercept at least 8 Kalibrs, 6 Iskander-M/S-400s, 5 Kh-101s, and 5 Iskander-Ks (minimum 24 interceptions in total).

ORESHNIKS!

Russia then fired TWO (2) “Oreshnik” Intermediate Range Ballistic Missiles (IRBM). Presently on this planet, there is NO DEFENSE from these missiles; they cannot be intercepted.

Video below from a person in a home in Kiev when one Oreshnik struck, took video from inside his home as the 6 independent warheads rained down dozens of kinetic projectiles each:

After all of that, Russia issued another warning: All foreigners and Residents in Kiev must EVACUATE because additional Russian attacks will be carried-out and it will be unsafe to be ANYWHERE in Kiev.

Russian Foreign Ministry RENEWS Warning to EVACUATE KIEV

At about 8:00 PM eastern US Time last night, Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs re-issued a fresh warning (Below) to residents and foreigners in Kiev, including Diplomatic Personnel, to EVACUATE the city:

The gruesome UAV attack carried out by the Ukrainian armed forces on the night of May 22 against the academic building and dormitory of a college of Lugansk State Pedagogical University in Starobelsk, LPR, has become yet another glaring testimony to the Nazi and terrorist nature of the Kiev regime, which deliberately strikes civilians and does not stop short of the cold-blooded murder of children.

Zelensky’s junta and its Western sponsors, which supply the Ukrainian military with the means to commit crimes against our people, have demonstrated to the entire world their blatant disregard for international humanitarian law.

This is a direct violation of the 1949 Geneva Conventions and their Additional Protocols regulating the protection of civilians during conflicts, the 1989 Convention on the Rights of the Child, and a number of other important international instruments.

This has exhausted Russia’s patience.

Under the circumstances, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are beginning to deliver consistent, systematic strikes against Ukrainian defense industry enterprises in Kiev, including specific sites used for the design, production, programming and preparation for use of UAVs employed by the Kiev regime with the assistance of NATO specialists responsible for supplying components, providing intelligence data and target designation.

Strikes will also be carried out against decision-making centers and command posts.

Given that the above-mentioned facilities are dispersed across Kiev:

We warn foreign nationals, including staff of diplomatic missions and representative offices of international organizations, of the need to leave the city as soon as possible,

We urge residents of the Ukrainian capital not to approach the military and administrative infrastructure facilities of the Zelensky regime.

So strident is Russia, that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov personally called US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, URGING the United States to evacuate Americans and Diplomatic staff from Kiev ! ! ! !

That evacuation is happening today.

The countries of Poland and Lithuania seem to have voluntarily made themselves “Party to the Conflict” between Russia and Ukraine today. The remote Russian enclave of Kaliningrad was attacked by drones.

The only problem is that the drones had to fly through the air space of Poland, Lithuania, or both, in order to attack Kaliningrad. The scalable map below shows Kaliningrad, which is Russian territory despite not being physically attached to Russia, sort of like how Alaska and Hawaii are US territory, without being attached to the continental USA.

As seen on the map below, except for a sea attack, the only way drones could get into Kaliningrad would be through Polish or Lithuanian air space.

Since those two countries are already on a “war footing” over the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and have numerous NATO troops, radar, and weapons systems on their soil, they MUST have known the drones were crossing their air space and either LET IT HAPPEN . . . . or perhaps they simply gave Ukraine permission.

Either way, it now appears that Poland and Lithuania are legitimate targets for Russian retaliation by force.