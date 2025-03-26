Last night I saw the following headline

Yesterday, I was made aware that the United States had deployed three (3) B-2 Stealth Bombers to Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean. That puts them within range of both Yemen and Iran. Even though this was also rumored over social media, I chose not to report it because I don't want to endanger our troops or a mission. Some relevant facts: As of 2024, the US Air Force has nineteen (19) B-2 stealth bombers in service, after one was destroyed in a 2008 crash and another damaged in a 2022 crash was retired due to the high cost of repair. Given we have only 19 of these super-high-tech bombers, putting three of them somewhere is a big deal. TODAY . . . . I have found out that FOUR (4) MORE B2 Stealth Bombers left for Diego Garcia overnight. Folks, that's a total of SEVEN (7) B2 Stealth bombers . . . . . . . out of only 19 in the world . . . . . all gathered on Diego Garcia. My gut tells me this is big. Bigger than big. Something HUGE is about to take place and I don't think it's bombing the Houthis in Yemen. My personal view, based upon nothing more than my gut, is that we are going to attack Iran. Soon. VERY soon. Maybe even tonight.

Followed by the admonition to prepare:

The impact on our economy will be staggering. If you have gas cans, I strongly suggest you fill them up. TODAY. If you don't have any gas cans, I suggest you get some. TODAY.

That was followed by Canadian Prepper:

Something (mostly my own energy) told me to hold off and not post anything and to wait until the next morning.

Had I posted something I would have likely have been accused of “fear-mongering” (they still might because they will not read the article).

Had I just posted from mainstream media I would be accused to spreading “fake news”.

When I woke up and started monitoring the media in the. way I do every day there was NOTHING.

Even Hal Turner was onto something else - upwards and onwards!

Then I found the following, from Indian media:

And this (again, Indian media)

Here’s more:

When it comes to western media such warmongering is a “warning to Iran”

The United States is significantly bolstering its military presence at Diego Garcia airbase in the Indian Ocean, as it escalates pressure on Iran and continues its air campaign against Houthi forces in Yemen.

Open-source intelligence (OSINT) reports that a number of B-2 stealth bombers and C-17 transport aircraft have either arrived at or are en route to the remote Indian Ocean base.

Newsweek has reached out to the State Department and the U.S, Navy for comment.

Why It Matters

The increased U.S. military buildup signals heightened readiness for potential large-scale air operations in the region. Washington has tied Iran to Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping, while also warning Tehran over its nuclear ambitions. Iran says that its nuclear programme is for commercial purposes only and not for weaponisation.

The British press says Donald Trump is ready to hit Iran

The British media says Donald Trump is ready to hit Iran

https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1225243/world-war-3-iran-news-US-b-52-strategic-bombers-donald-trump-latest

Similarly, the UK Defence Journal

https://ukdefencejournal.org.uk/massive-american-bomber-build-up-suggests-upcoming-strike/

Just a few days ago the following appeared in Iran’s Press TV

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/03/22/744853/trumps-gamble-which-us-bases-are-potential-targets-of-iranian-retaliatory-strikes

Hal Turner says:

The United States of America does not position seven of its most expensive, most high-tech bombers, halfway around the world, to "posture." They put those planes out when they're going to be used

But when you see an article like this you ought to check the timestamp.

https://www.twz.com/32912/new-details-emerge-about-snap-deployment-of-b-52s-to-diego-garcia-during-iran-crisis

It’s from April, 2020.

We’ve been here before.

This is from Grok (another reason for criticism from the commentariat - “you’re siding with AI!”

As of March 27, 2025, there is significant speculation and concern regarding Iran preparing for potential U.S. airstrikes, with Diego Garcia emerging as a key focal point in this tense geopolitical situation. Diego Garcia, a remote British-controlled island in the Indian Ocean hosting a major U.S. military base, has seen a notable buildup of American airpower, including B-2 Spirit stealth bombers, C-17 transport aircraft, and KC-135 refueling tankers. This escalation follows intensified U.S. military operations against Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen and heightened warnings from Washington to Tehran over its nuclear program and regional activities. Iran, aware of this buildup, has reportedly placed Diego Garcia within its "target deck" for potential retaliatory strikes, as noted by its state-affiliated Press TV. This suggests that Iran is actively preparing contingency plans should the U.S. launch airstrikes from the island, which lies beyond the reach of Iran’s longest-range ballistic missiles (estimated at around 2,000 kilometers), given Diego Garcia’s distance of over 3,700 kilometers from Iran. Iran’s military leadership, including Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, has emphasized readiness and deterrence, signaling that any U.S. or Israeli attack would meet a robust response. This could involve targeting U.S. bases in the region, though Diego Garcia’s distance poses a challenge unless Iran deploys alternative strategies like drones, cruise missiles, or proxy forces. The U.S. deployment at Diego Garcia, including at least seven B-2 bombers as of recent reports, underscores its strategic role as a secure launchpad for potential operations in the Middle East. The B-2s, capable of carrying massive bunker-busting bombs like the GBU-57, are seen as a direct signal to Iran, particularly regarding its fortified nuclear and missile sites. While no official U.S. statement confirms imminent strikes, the scale of this buildup—unprecedented in recent years—suggests preparation for a range of contingencies, from pressuring Iran diplomatically to executing a large-scale air campaign. Iran’s preparations likely include bolstering air defenses, dispersing military assets, and readying its proxy network (e.g., Houthis, Hezbollah) for asymmetric retaliation. The situation remains fluid, with the risk of escalation high if diplomatic efforts falter. However, whether this leads to actual conflict or remains a high-stakes standoff is uncertain as of now.

I’ll finish with commentary that you can probably take to the bank.

War with Iran — Trump’s Biggest Mistake? | Alastair Crooke Interview

Make of this what you will. I’ve learned not to jump to any conclusions.