Steve New
2h

"China’s retaliation Tariffs against President Trump’s tariffs are essentially blowing up in their face."

WHO writes this stuff? America is ONLY at best 14% of the world economy...China can and

WILL ship to and sell stuff in other places...86% of the world. They have the manufacturing

and the supply chains and we DO NOT... When the stuff in the wall-mart storage containers

runs out...oh well.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ej4j04V72DU

The above is the REALITY people...

