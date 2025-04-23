For me, it is not a political question about China. It is also about the world economy.

China’s retaliation Tariffs against President Trump’s tariffs are essentially blowing up in their face.

After grounding dozens of Boeing planes, shifting Liquified Natural Gas purchases to Australia, buying oil from Canada instead of the USA, and withholding rare earth minerals from US sale, Beijing thought it had the upper hand, but now that move to confront the USA is backfiring — badly.



Chinese factories are collapsing under the weight of economic uncertainty, and insiders say more than half could shut down this year.



One supplier admitted, “I nearly passed out” after a major U.S. client suspended all orders.

The United States is the buyer of about 25% or more of all goods manufactured in China. The manufacturing industry is such that it cannot withstand the overnight loss of 25% of its customer base. Factories will be forced to close and go out of business from such a loss.



And it’s not just the tariffs.



China is now in an economic spiral — deflation, unpaid wages, and collapsing property giants — all while the China Communist Party (CCP) scrambles to hide the damage from the world.



Trump’s critics call it reckless. But the unpredictability of Trump is working miracles — keeping China guessing at every turn?

PHARMACEUTICALS

This trade war with China may get very much more ugly.

Right now, about eighty percent (80%) of the Pharmaceutical medicines in our drug stores, are manufactured in China. Even those that are made in India, get the source material from China. If China cuts-off shipment of medicines, this country will plunge into a medical crisis the likes of which has never been seen before.

Of course, people automatically say to themselves "they would never do that." They would.

Remember, the CCP is the entity that, under their long ago leader Mao Zedong, killed fifty million of their own people in their "cultural revolution" and in their "great leap forward." This is the same CCP that used TANKS to literally run-over peaceful protesters in Tiananmen Square. Killing is a tool for the CCP and, after all, we're "only" Americans.

So if YOU need certain prescription medicines to live on, YOU had better go get yourself some reserve supplies. Yes, it will be expensive - especially if your Insurance company says, "we won't refill it until such and such a date." You will likely have to pay for these medicines YOURSELF.

Few of us have a lot of money in the bank, but that money in the bank will do you absolutely no good if you're dying from lack of Insulin or some other medicine you need TO LIVE. So spend the money now, while the meds are still available, because this trade war is turning ugly, fast.

We could very well reach a moment where you finally say "OK I'll spend the money" only to find out there is no medicine left to be purchased!

If you have an extra 90 days supply, that ___may___ just tie you over until more arrives in the country.

Same with car repairs you've been putting-off. Get the work done NOW while the parts are still available. Same with home appliances you've been meaning to replace or upgrade. Get them NOW while they're still available.

EMPTY SHIPS

Last week, slightly over eighty (80) large ocean-container vessels departed China . . . . EMPTY. US merchants have been cancelling orders due to the Tariffs. Merchants know the public won't buy the items with a 145% Tariff increasing the product price, so they canceled the orders from China. The ships had to leave China empty and head to some other country to be loaded with things to ship.

The trucking industry here in the US is now seeing layoffs because freight traffic is in rapid decline.

IF freight is not coming in on ships, and not moving by truck, inventories are being drawn down in stores and warehouses. It is literally only a matter of time before lots of things are no longer available.

Buy what you need NOW. Don't think you can wait a few weeks. You can't.

Gold bullion has hit a new record high value: $3541. per ounce.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin, the crypto currency, has stunningly soared above $90,000.

It is starting to appear to many people that the logic taking place here is: Anything BUT the U.S. Dollar.

The U.S. Department of Commerce slapped high tariffs on solar panels and their related products coming from four Southeast Asian countries, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, and Cambodia, accusing manufacturers there of dumping products on the U.S. market.

The announcement ends a yearlong trade probe initiated under the Biden administration.

Tariff levels varied wildly between different countries and manufacturers. Solar cells made in Malaysia by Korean company Hanwha only got a tariff of 14.64%, the lowest imposed.

In contrast, four manufacturers in Cambodia—Hounen Solar, Jintek Photovoltaic, ISC Cambodia, and Solar Long PV Tech—got tariffs of 3,521.14%. The Southeast Asian country stopped cooperating with the U.S. probe, leading to such high penalties.

The U.S. International Trade Commission will make a final determination on tariff rates on June 2.

U.S. solar manufacturers, as well as foreign companies that invested in U.S.-based manufacturing, lobbied for antidumping tariffs on Southeast Asian manufacturers, accusing them of pricing their products below production cost. The American Alliance for Solar Manufacturing Trade Committee also argued that Southeast Asian companies received an unfair level of subsidies, making U.S.-made solar panels uncompetitive.

Chinese-owned solar manufacturing facilities have popped up across Southeast Asia as companies sought to navigate U.S.-China trade frictions.

While Cambodia is still primarily an agrarian economy, solar panels were the Southeast Asian country’s top export to the U.S. last year, according to data from consultancy Oxford Economics.

In total, the U.S. imported $12.9 billion worth of solar equipment from the four countries targeted by Monday’s tariffs, representing about 77% of module imports, according to Bloomberg data.

In a statement on Monday, the Alliance called the Commerce Department’s final tariff recommendation a “decisive victory” for American manufacturing.

“Enforcing our trade laws isn’t just a legal matter—it’s essential to rebuilding our industrial base, securing our energy independence, and protecting American jobs,” Tim Brightbill, cochair of Wiley’s international trade practice and lead counsel to the group, said in a statement.

U.S.-China Trade War EXPLODES! Ports Jammed, Amazon Cancels Orders & Car Prices Skyrocket

China just triggered a massive supply chain crisis—shutting down key shipping lanes, halting U.S.-bound exports, and paralyzing trade from Shanghai to California. In this explosive video, we break down how a 145% tariff ignited global gridlock, why Amazon and U.S. automakers are canceling orders mid-transit, and how freight costs are spiking to record highs. From jammed ports to rising car prices, we expose the real cost of this economic standoff—and what it means for your wallet, your job, and the global balance of power. Stay to the end to uncover how this trade war could dismantle the very systems that built the modern economy.

The number of canceled sailings of freight vessels out of China is picking up as ocean carriers attempt to manage a pullback in orders due to the trade war and tariffs.

A steep decline in containers being shipped to the U.S. will have a big impact on the supply chain, from port to trucking, rail and warehouse economics.

"We won't go to zero containers, but we will see a decrease in containers and as a result, in the future we will see a massive raft of blank sailings announced," one freight expert tells CNBC.

Tariffs, the Fed and America’s crumbling reserve currency – the economic volatility is painting a gloomy fiscal picture that will result in a recessionary slowdown, according to one expert.

"The dollar is weakening, and that always leads to future inflation," Forbes Media Chairman and editor-in-chief Steve Forbes said on "Varney & Co." Monday.

"Since 2023, gold's gone from $1,800 to $3,400 an ounce. That's a sure sign we're going to have a weak dollar ahead," he expanded, "which means ultimately turbulence and higher prices in the marketplace. Just look at the 1970s, and we can see where that leads unless something is done about it now. But I don't see any sign that the authorities have any idea, constructively, of what to do, sadly."

Wall Street’s top indexes each lost more than 1% and the U.S. dollar fell to a three-year low on Monday, Reuters reported, as President Donald Trump’s public criticism of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell continues and markets battle global trade and tariff tensions.

https://www.foxbusiness.com/media/gold-soars-dollar-sinks-forbes-warns-us-headed-towards-1970s-style-inflation-nightmare.amp

MICHAEL SNYDER

APR 23, 2025

Consumer sentiment is plummeting, delinquency rates are rising, and nearly three-quarters of all U.S. consumers admit that they are “financially stressed”. If U.S. consumers are experiencing this much pain now, what will things look like six months from today if there are empty shelves and widespread shortages? We witnessed a brief period of severe financial stress during the early days of the last pandemic, but we would have to go all the way back to the Great Recession to find a time that is truly comparable to what we are enduring now. U.S consumers have been getting hammered for years, and now it appears that our problems are about to go to an entirely new level. The following are 12 signs that U.S. consumers are experiencing far more financial stress than most people realize…

Michael Snyder’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

#1 According to the University of Michigan, consumer sentiment in the United States has fallen to the second-lowest reading ever recorded…

Americans are rarely this pessimistic about the economy. Consumer sentiment plunged 11% this month to a preliminary reading of 50.8, the University of Michigan said in its latest survey released Friday, the second-lowest reading on records going back to 1952.

#2 According to a new CNBC/SurveyMonkey poll, a whopping 73 percent of U.S. consumers admit that they are “financially stressed”…

Americans are growing increasingly uneasy about the state of the U.S. economy and their own personal financial situation in the face of stubborn inflation and tariff wars. To that point, 73% of respondents said they are “financially stressed,” with 66% of that group pointing to the tariff wars as a main source, according to a new CNBC/SurveyMonkey online poll. The survey of 4,200 U.S. adults was conducted April 3 to 7.

#3 Approximately two-thirds of U.S. adults feel like they are “behind on their savings goals”, and half of U.S. adults believe that they will never reach their savings goals at all…

67% of Americans feel behind on their savings goals, with nearly half (47%) believing they’ll never reach their targets

#4 More than 60 percent of U.S. adults that currently have savings accounts have taken money out of them since the start of this year…

63% of people with savings accounts have withdrawn money since the beginning of 2025, primarily for unexpected expenses (48%) and everyday necessities (36%)

#5 The percentage of U.S. credit card accounts that are at least 90 days past due has reached the highest level in 12 years…

The percentage of credit card accounts that were at least 90 days past due hit a 12-year high in the fourth quarter of 2024. According to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, 0.90% of accounts were delinquent, the most since the Fed bank began its report.

#6 5 million student loan borrowers in the United States have not made a single payment in the last year, and 4 million other student loan borrowers will soon reach that status…

Of the more than 42.7 million student loan borrowers in the U.S., who owe a collective $1.6 trillion, the department says that more than 5 million have not made a payment in the past year. That number is expected to grow as an additional 4 million borrowers are approaching default status.

#7 For the first time in about 5 years, the Department of Eduction “will resume collections of its defaulted federal student loan portfolio”. This is going to put additional financial stress on millions of U.S. households…

The U.S. Department of Education today announced its Office of Federal Student Aid (FSA) will resume collections of its defaulted federal student loan portfolio on Monday, May 5th. The Department has not collected on defaulted loans since March 2020. Resuming collections protects taxpayers from shouldering the cost of federal student loans that borrowers willingly undertook to finance their postsecondary education. This initiative will be paired with a comprehensive communications and outreach campaign to ensure borrowers understand how to return to repayment or get out of default.

#8 The average credit score in the United States just dropped at the fastest pace since the Great Recession…

America’s credit score just took its biggest hit since the 2008 crash. The average FICO score in the US has dropped to 715 from 717 — the largest one-year drop since the Great Recession, according to new data from the credit-rating giant FICO.

#9 U.S. consumers are eating out less, and as a result restaurant chains all over the country are in financial distress…

Once rapidly growing commercial marvels, casual dining chains — sit-down restaurants where middle-class families can walk in without a reservation, order from another human and share a meal — have been in decline for most of the 21st century. Last year, TGI Fridays and Red Lobster both filed for bankruptcy. Outback and Applebee’s have closed dozens of locations. Pizza Hut locations with actual dining rooms are vanishingly rare, with hundreds closing since 2019. According to a February survey by the market research firm Datassential, 24 percent of Americans say they are having dinner at casual restaurants less often, and 29 percent are dining out less with groups of friends and family.

#10 U.S. consumers are visiting shopping malls a lot less than they once did, and as a result many mall retailers are going belly up…

Merry Go Round, Bon-Ton, Lord & Taylor, The Limited, Loehmann’s, Bonwit Teller, Chess King, and Anchor Blue are just a few once-successful clothing retailers that no longer exist. Now, a once-trendy fashion/clothing retailer finds itself having to make massive cuts and shut down 100s of stores in a fight to avoid bankruptcy.

#11 U.S. consumers are not spending as much money at hair salons, and Bloomberg is telling us that this is an indicator that a recession is coming…

Stylists from Manhattan to rural New Hampshire are seeing regular clients start to skip cuts and blowouts. In from the Maine town of Brewer, hairstylist Alyssa Dow said customers are choosing cheaper, “more low-maintenance” looks—and tipping less. In affluent Longmeadow, Massachusetts, where “people don’t like to walk around with roots” showing, clients who previously got color every two or three weeks are stretching it to four or five, citing the “political situation” and implying they’ve lost money in the stock market, said Michelle LaValley. “They’re cutting back in other areas as well, so it’s not just us,” said the salon owner, who has 28 years in the business. The wider pullback in spending seems to go beyond the general grumpiness that accompanied the so-called vibecession that started years ago when inflation rose, interest rates spiked and yet the US kept growing.

#12 According to the Fed, U.S. consumers are becoming more concerned about inflation and unemployment…

The central bank’s monthly Survey of Consumer Expectations showed that respondents saw inflation a year from now at 3.6%, an increase of half a percentage point from February and the highest reading since October 2023. Along with concerns over a higher cost of living came a surge in worries over the labor market: The probability that the unemployment rate would be higher a year from now surged to 44%, a move up of 4.6 percentage points and the highest level going back to the early Covid pandemic days of April 2020.

Right now, economists all over the country are arguing about whether a recession is ahead of us or not.

But to millions of hard working Americans, it feels like a recession has already begun.

Meanwhile here is Martin Armstrong with the Bigger Picture

China will become the Financial Capital of the World- Martin Armstrong