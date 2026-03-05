US carpet-bombing of Iran
https://www.nytimes.com/2026/03/05/world/middleeast/iran-school-us-strikes-naval-base.html?unlocked_article_code=1.Q1A.iDYk.Q91DlPE9JfKc&smid=url-share
Nima Alkhorshid of Dialogue Works writes:
The Epstein class War on Iran: “WE DON’T ATTACK CIVILIAN TARGETS”
The elementary school in the city of Minab was just one of the first civilian locations targeted by Epstein Coalition’s brutal aggression; many more have been attacked during the past 5 days. Here is some of them - an incomplete list:
Residential areas in Niloufar Square, Tehran (over 20 innocent people were killed)
A densely populated residential complex in Sanandaj, western Iran
The historic Radio Citadel and Golestan Palace, south of Tehran
Gandhi Hospital, Tehran
Tehran Grand Bazaar, Tehran
Abuzar Hospital, Ahvaz, southwestern Iran
The vicinity of the Iranian Red Crescent Society building, Tehran
Khatam al-Anbia Hospital, Tehran
The Welfare Organization, Tehran
Motahari Hospital, Tehran
Vali-Asr Hospital, Tehran
Trauma and Burn Hospital, Tehran
Ameneh Infant Care Centre, Tehran
Shahid Rajaei Heart Hospital, Tehran
Residential homes surrounding Sepah Square, Tehran
Residential areas in Maragheh, northwestern Iran (over 27 innocent people were killed)
Baqaei Hospital, Ahvaz, southwestern Iran
Emergency medical base, Chabahar
Emergency medical base, Sarab, northwestern Iran
Emergency medical base, Hamedan, central Iran
Hazrat Abolfazl Hospital, Minab, southern Iran
Shahid Mahallati Primary School, Tehran
Hedayat School, Narmak, Tehran
A sports hall in Lamerd, Fars Province, southern Iran (18 innocent boys and girls were killed)
35 innocent people were killed in Fars Province, central Iran
Bazaar in Baharestan Square, central Tehran
A park for children in Tehran
Emergency medical centre, Tehran
A kindergarten in Narmak
Residential homes in Narmak district, Araghi st., Marzdaran blvd, Tehran
Arg Square, The historic Radio Citadel and Golestan Palace, south of Tehran
Attack on Mir-Damād Boulevard, causing damage to residential and medical facilities
Attack on 2 headquarters of the Diplomatic Police