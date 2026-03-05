https://www.nytimes.com/2026/03/05/world/middleeast/iran-school-us-strikes-naval-base.html?unlocked_article_code=1.Q1A.iDYk.Q91DlPE9JfKc&smid=url-share

Nima Alkhorshid of Dialogue Works writes:



The elementary school in the city of Minab was just one of the first civilian locations targeted by Epstein Coalition’s brutal aggression; many more have been attacked during the past 5 days. Here is some of them - an incomplete list:



Residential areas in Niloufar Square, Tehran (over 20 innocent people were killed)



A densely populated residential complex in Sanandaj, western Iran



The historic Radio Citadel and Golestan Palace, south of Tehran



Gandhi Hospital, Tehran

Tehran Grand Bazaar, Tehran



Abuzar Hospital, Ahvaz, southwestern Iran

The vicinity of the Iranian Red Crescent Society building, Tehran

Khatam al-Anbia Hospital, Tehran

The Welfare Organization, Tehran

Motahari Hospital, Tehran

Vali-Asr Hospital, Tehran

Trauma and Burn Hospital, Tehran



Ameneh Infant Care Centre, Tehran



Shahid Rajaei Heart Hospital, Tehran



Residential homes surrounding Sepah Square, Tehran



Residential areas in Maragheh, northwestern Iran (over 27 innocent people were killed)



Baqaei Hospital, Ahvaz, southwestern Iran



Emergency medical base, Chabahar



Emergency medical base, Sarab, northwestern Iran



Emergency medical base, Hamedan, central Iran



Hazrat Abolfazl Hospital, Minab, southern Iran



Shahid Mahallati Primary School, Tehran



Hedayat School, Narmak, Tehran



A sports hall in Lamerd, Fars Province, southern Iran (18 innocent boys and girls were killed)



35 innocent people were killed in Fars Province, central Iran



Bazaar in Baharestan Square, central Tehran



A park for children in Tehran

Emergency medical centre, Tehran

A kindergarten in Narmak

Residential homes in Narmak district, Araghi st., Marzdaran blvd, Tehran



Arg Square, The historic Radio Citadel and Golestan Palace, south of Tehran



Attack on Mir-Damād Boulevard, causing damage to residential and medical facilities



Attack on 2 headquarters of the Diplomatic Police

Max Blumenthal : Gaza-like Horror in Tehran