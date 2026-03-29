https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/03/29/766014/attack-iran-scientific-foundation-us-israeli-bombing-top-universities-sparks-outcry

According to the statement, the US must condemn the bombing of universities, otherwise the IRGC would attack more than two universities in the Middle East

CAIRO, March 29. /TASS/. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the elite branch of Iran’s Armed Forces, has issued a stark warning to the United States over recent strikes on Iranian universities, demanding that Washington formally condemn the attacks by noon on March 30, Tehran time (8:30 a.m. GMT), to prevent further escalation.

“The invading American-Zionist forces, by bombing Tehran University of Science and Technology, have once again targeted Iranian universities in their bombings. <…> If the US administration wants its universities in the region not be among the two targeted for retaliation in this stage, must by 12 noon on Monday, March 30, Tehran time, issue an official statement condemning the bombing of universities,” the statement, distributed by the Tasnim news agency, said.

The IRGC stressed that two universities in the Middle East would be destroyed regardless of Washington’s response in retaliation for the attacks on Iranian educational institutions. The statement did not specify which universities would be targeted.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, hitting major cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack with missile and nuclear threats allegedly coming from Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps retaliated with sweeping attacks on Israel. US military installations in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia were also targeted.

The IRGC statement, published by Iranian media and quoted by AFP per the Times of Israel, reads: “If the US government wants its universities in the region to be free from retaliation, it must condemn the bombing of the universities in an official statement by 12 noon on Monday, March 30, Tehran time.”

The statement warns all employees, professors, and students at American universities in the region to stay one kilometre away from campuses.

TASS reports the critical detail most outlets missed: the IRGC said two universities in the Middle East will be destroyed regardless of Washington’s response. The condemnation deadline only determines whether more than two are targeted. This is not a conditional threat. It is a guaranteed strike with a conditional escalation clause.

CNN geolocated video showing the Iran University of Science and Technology in Tehran in ruins after overnight strikes on Friday. A research centre was demolished with twisted metal and debris littering the site. The university confirmed US-Israeli strikes damaged the building but reported no casualties. A second university, Isfahan University of Technology, was also hit per Iranian media.

Here are the American campuses now explicitly at risk.

Qatar’s Education City hosts six US branch campuses: Texas A&M University, Carnegie Mellon University, Georgetown University, Northwestern University, Virginia Commonwealth University, and Weill Cornell Medicine. Thousands of students and faculty, many US citizens, study and work there.

The UAE hosts NYU Abu Dhabi with approximately 2,200 students, the American University of Sharjah, the American University in Dubai, and Rochester Institute of Technology Dubai.

Bahrain hosts the American University of Bahrain. Saudi Arabia has early-stage US university partnerships including KAUST.

These campuses have already shifted to remote learning per CNN. The IRGC has told everyone within a kilometre radius to evacuate.

Here is what makes this the war’s most dangerous escalation.

Every previous Iranian target has been military or energy infrastructure: PSAB, Ras Laffan, Fujairah oil tanks, Jebel Ali port, Bahrain’s aluminium plant, desalination facilities. Those targets fit the logic of retaliation against the war machine. Universities do not. A missile aimed at NYU Abu Dhabi or Texas A&M Qatar crosses the line from military retaliation into civilian targeting of a kind that no Gulf air defence interception rate can fully prevent. One missile through an 85 percent interception wall kills students, not soldiers.

The IRGC framing is explicit: these are not random civilian targets. They are chosen because America struck Iranian universities first. The logic is symmetrical: you destroyed our research centres, we will destroy yours. But the Iranian universities housed IRGC-linked missile and drone research labs per WSJ and FDD. The American campuses in Qatar host journalism students and pre-med programmes. The symmetry is false. The threat is real.

The deadline is noon Monday March 30 Tehran time. That is 08:30 UTC. That is 04:30 Eastern. By the time most Americans wake up tomorrow morning, the deadline will have already passed. The IRGC has promised two strikes regardless.

And as of this writing, the White House has not responded. The Pentagon has not responded. No condemnation has been issued.

Nima, going solo, has something to say about this

War Escalates FAST: Iran’s Massive Response Catches US-Israel Off Guard | Nima R. Alkhorshid

5:54 PM EDT, Sunday 29 March 2026 -- A little over two hours ago, reports started coming in saying the US and/or Israel had begun bombing power plants and other infrastructure inside Iran.

These claims were viewed with great skepticism because President Donald Trump explcitly and publicly said he was ordering a postponement of any such infrastructure attacks for ten days, until April 6, 2026 at 8:00 PM Eastern US time.

Yet here we are, at 5:54 PM eastern time on Sunday, March 29 and the video below came in showing Tehran without electric power:

MASSIVE BREAKING WAR UPDATE, U.S. GROUND INVASION STARTING SOON;



3,500 U.S. troops officially arrive in the Middle East as the U.S. prepares for a ground invasion in Iran.

The New York Times reports a U.S. military official confirmed that American forces in the Middle East have exceeded 50,000 troops .

“We destroyed their radars. Now, Trump & Netanyahu are trapped in a slaughterhouse in the Persian Gulf” - IRGC General Masoud Akhtari

Israel’s Channel 12 reports that if the United States were to carry out a ground operation in Iran, Israeli soldiers would not participate on the ground .

Iran has blown up the largest UAE-owned oil tanker

BREAKING: US MILITARY BASES IN MIDDLE EAST COULD RELOCATE TO ISRAEL