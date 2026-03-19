1 MIN AGO: Iran’s Cluster Bombs TEAR Tel Aviv Apart In ‘Larijani Revenge’; Station HIT, 2 Killed

The United Nations is preparing for a nuclear catastrophe if the Middle East war escalates further.

World Health Organization officials are monitoring the consequences of joint US-Israeli strikes on Iranian atomic sites and are remaining ‘vigilant’ for nuclear threats in the region.

WHO director Hanan Balkhy said: ‘The worst-case scenario is a nuclear incident, and that’s something that worries us the most.’

‘As much as we prepare, there’s nothing that can prevent the harm that will come … the region’s way - and globally if this eventually happens - and the consequences are going to last for decades,’ she told POLITICO.

It comes as in recent days, Donald Trump‘s AI adviser David Sacks warned that Israel could be on a path to ‘escalate the war by contemplating using a nuclear weapon.’

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15656871/UN-preparing-nuclear-catastrophe-worst-case-scenario-including-use-nukes-Middle-East.html

The USA informed Iran that they consider their military objectives achieved and are preparing to exit the conflict soon, noting that Israel still has some operational tasks to complete before its withdrawal from the war.

However, Iran completely rejected this message, stating that it is not interested in its content and will continue the war until it achieves its own long-term goals aimed at preventing the recurrence of such conflicts.

It is emphasized that even in the event of the USA and Israel’s withdrawal, Iran will continue its actions until its goals are fully achieved, and any departure of Washington and Tel Aviv does not impose any obligations on Tehran.

Iran has targeted the King Fahd Bridge, the road link between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

That road link has been severed.

Oil prices are utterly skyrocketing this afternoon in the Middle East.

The paper “futures” market here in the USA is saying West Texas Intermediate is about $98 a barrel and Brent Cruse is about $110 per barrel, but those numbers are disconnected from reality. Middle East “spot” oil is now $145 per barrel and oil from Oman is at $173 per barrel.

Japan is now running out of Gasoline because the Strait of Hormuz is shut, and twenty percent of global oil is no longer shipping every day. The sign above, at a Japan gas station reads “No Gas. Thank you Trump”

The Arab countries housing US bases have condemned Tehran’s missile strikes on their oil and gas facilities

The foreign ministers of 12 Arab and Muslim states called on Iran on Thursday to halt attacks on their civilian, energy, and transport infrastructure after an Iranian missile struck the world’s largest liquefied natural gas terminal in Qatar. The attack followed an Israeli strike on Iran’s South Pars gas field.

Iran has intensified its strikes on Israel, firing missiles toward Tel Aviv and Ben Gurion Airport. The attacks come in response to the killing of Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib, top security official Ali Larijani, and Brigadier General Gholamreza Soleimani, the commander of the Basij paramilitary force.

US President Donald Trump earlier criticized NATO members and partner nations for not joining the war on Iran after a number of allies refused to heed his call to send warships to secure the Strait of Hormuz. He accused them of doing nothing for the US “in time of need” despite enjoying American military aid and protection.

Meanwhile, global oil prices are trading above $110 per barrel, more than 40% higher than before the Iran war began, stoking fears of a deeper energy crisis.

Here are the latest developments:

Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, vowed retaliation for the killing of Larijani and other top officials.

Four people were injured in Saudi Arabia after eight Iranian missiles were intercepted near Riyadh, Saudi officials said on Wednesday.

Qatar expelled Iranian diplomats after condemning an attack on the world’s largest LNG production facility in Ras Laffan.

READ MORE: Oil shock update: Will the US-Israeli war on Iran make Russia richer?

Arab & Muslim States To JOIN THE WAR?

Seyed M. Marandi: U.S. Attacked World’s Largest Gas Field & Iran Declares Economic War

Iran military spokesman: "You attacked our infrastructure and energy in the south. Your infrastructure, energy, and gas facilities will burn to ashes at the first opportunity. Your era of glory is over -- withdraw from the region or choose death."

Iran just struck Ras Laffan. The world’s largest LNG export facility .

Fuel shortages ripple across Thailand, hitting transport, tourism and local livelihoods



The global OIL market just fragmented into two separate systems!

One for the West and one for everyone else…



From the lunatic-in-chief

MAJOR ALERT: ITS GETS WORSE, NEW EPSTEIN FILES SHOW DONALD TRUMP WAS DIRECTLY INVOLVED IN HUMAN TRAFFICKING

Tel Aviv airport