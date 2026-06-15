Seemorerocks

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RT's avatar
RT
3h

Can't put any faith in "deals" made by Western shysters.

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Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
5h

Donald didn't have a choice really. Was he suckered in to the phony war by Israel?

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