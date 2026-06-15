The US and Iran have agreed on a peace deal

Confirmed by the Iranians

Washington must present a staggering $300B reconstruction plan and release $12B upfront just to start talks!

Iran kept its missiles off the table while forcing US troops to withdraw

Live updates from al-Jazeera HERE

U.K., France, Germany, Italy Offer Iran Sanctions Relief

The paper price of oil responds

Peace or pause?

The MAGA folk do not seem to realise they have LOST

There is still the question of how Iran will respond to the demonic zionist entity.

All the details here

Larry Johnson & Mohammad Marandi: BREAKING: US and Iran Reach Deal – Full Details Inside

Preceded by

Anthony Aguilar: BREAKING: Iran SUSPENDS All Flights in Western Region – Attack on Israel Imminent