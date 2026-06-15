🇮🇷🇺🇸 Iran just published all 14 clauses of the MoU. Read them carefully, because this is not the deal Trump described.
The headline numbers: $300 billion in reconstruction commitments from the US and allies. $24 billion in released frozen funds, half before negotiations even
Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal
🇺🇸🇮🇷 Flashpoint in the US-Iran deal: The Strait of Hormuz.Trump demands toll-free passage:
"I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait"
Iran says no 'tolls', but will charge 'service fees,' 'security fees,' and 'management fees' while keeping control https://t.co/zLb7cPnmce
10:49 PM · Jun 14, 2026 · 309K Views
190 Replies · 452 Reposts · 1.32K Likes
Can't put any faith in "deals" made by Western shysters.
Donald didn't have a choice really. Was he suckered in to the phony war by Israel?