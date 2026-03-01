Lots to report but I intend to step back until at least evening.

UP-TO-THE-MINUTE'

This is being reported today.

Three American service members have been killed and five others seriously wounded while taking part in the joint U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran, the Pentagon announced on Sunday.

They are the first reported American casualties since the United States and Israel launched major military strikes against Iran on Saturday, which President Donald Trump said was aimed at bringing about a change in the country’s leadership.

“Several others sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions — and are in the process of being returned to duty. Major combat operations continue and our response effort is ongoing,” U.S. Central Command said in a statement posted on social media.

https://time.com/7381938/us-soldiers-killed-iran/

Contrast it with this.

Someone is being economic with the truth.

Iranian forces have retaliated against American-Israeli attacks by targeting Washington’s military bases across the region

Smoke rises after Iran carried out a missile strike on the main headquarters of the US, Manama, Bahrain. © Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images

The US has suffered 200 casualties in Iranian retaliatory strikes on bases across the Middle East, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed.

Backed by the US, Israel launched what was described as a preemptive operation against Iranian military and nuclear-related targets in the early hours of Saturday, claiming the strikes were aimed at neutralizing threats posed by the Islamic Republic in the region.

US President Donald Trump later confirmed that the White House had supported West Jerusalem in conducting the strikes, citing the failure of nuclear diplomacy as a direct trigger for the move.

“As a result of missile strikes on American bases, at least 200 US military personnel were killed and injured,” the Tasnim news agency reported Saturday, citing a statement by the IRGC.

Commenting on the retaliation, IRGC General Ebrahim Jabbari warned Trump that the Islamic Republic has “advanced capabilities” and is ready for a prolonged conflict.

“At the start of the war we will strike everything we have in our stockpiles,” Jabbari said, vowing to launch “the most powerful missiles later.”

“What we have not shown until now, and what, as we Iranians say, we ‘put to rest in brine,’ we will reveal in the coming days,” he added.

Iran’s retaliation targeted several US military facilities across the Middle East, including the Fifth Fleet support center in Bahrain, a base in Iraqi Kurdistan, Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates, Muwaffaq Al Salti Air Base in Jordan, and Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, according to reports. Israeli news outlets also said that some 35 missiles were launched toward Israel, with one person reportedly injured.

The latest strikes represent Israel’s second major military campaign against Iran in less than a year. In June 2025, during a 12-day conflict, the IDF in cooperation with US military forces carried out a surprise bombing of the Islamic Republic’s military and nuclear facilities, killing senior military commanders, government officials, and nuclear scientists.

Reports are coming out CLAIMING the United States seeks a cease-fire with Iran. Iran REJECTED it immediately.

More as I get it . . .

UPDATE 11:43 AM EST --

According to one source, an American official conveyed an immediate proposal for a cease-fire. Through a mediator, apparently Italy, he suggested reaching a ceasefire agreement today or tomorrow. Iran rejected the idea outright.

At least five confirmed dead in Beit Shemesh, Israel, after an Iranian strike destroys an entire city block

BREAKING: Iran has attacked the Palau-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.

No more oil for Europe

REPORTS OF A HUGE MISSILE STRIKE ON AMERICAN AIRBASE IN QATAR

Reports that an Iranian Shahed-136 drone has struck an Emirati oil platform in the Persian Gulf.

IRAN SAYS USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN 'TARGETED AND STRUCK BY 4 BALLISTIC MISSILES'

What happens when the Strait of Hormuz closes.