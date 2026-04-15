Seemorerocks

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Claudia's avatar
Claudia
7h

It's a dire situation, since it's looking like this conflict is not going to end any time soon.

Trying to be optimistic, he points out that Australian exports went through the roof during COVID, leading to budget surpluses, but that's unlikely to happen if oil prices continue to skyrocket, because shipping costs could become so expensive that there might no longer be any profit in selling to international markets.

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Ghosta's avatar
Ghosta
1h

Who knows whats ahead of us and it doesnt look promising. Cannot understand why someone hasnt taken out the madman..

At least we are very very fortunate that we have a competent and committed government doing everything they can for us. Just imagine if the Coalition were in power with the main players running around trying to find ways to rort the situation, while blaming someone else for there being very little done. We saw thus time and time again.

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