There is more on the Australian situation.

I am providing the following with transcript because people tend to trut a human voice rather than AI, but I also recommend what is below.

They could be talking about New Zealand

This video also underestimates what is at stake once the ships stop coming and there is no more diesel.

URGENT: US & South Korea Just Cut Off Oil Supply To Australia - Govt Panics As Oil Hits $200/Barrel

TRANSCRIPT.

Is it just me, or is it becoming impossible to keep track of what’s happening with the current oil crisis?

There is a ceasefire, then there isn’t. The Strait of Hormuz opens, then it’s shut again. Oil prices fall, and then the very next day they spike beyond $150 US per barrel.

While all of this is happening, PM Albo is scouring the world for fuel lifelines. His latest stop has been Singapore. But before you start celebrating that deal, let me remind you: we only have assurances from them, not guarantees. And it might only be a matter of time before supply tightens further and Singapore, just like South Korea, decides to look after its own domestic interests first and dials back support to Australia.

And to pour fuel on the fire, Deloitte’s report on this crisis has sent shockwaves through the country. Deloitte have released a gut-wrenching prediction — a warning that will impact nearly 1 million Aussies this year in 2026.

And if over the last minute you’ve found yourself thinking, “Jeez, where does this end?” — the answer is: not anytime soon. Because according to multiple experts, this war may not end before July, and higher petrol prices are here to stay for a lot longer than just a few months.

Hey guys, it’s Scott here.

Now, over the last few days alone, we’ve had failed peace talks, oil prices pushing higher all over again, blockades around the Strait of Hormuz, redirected tankers, fresh shortages, and our Prime Minister has launched a $20 million campaign asking Aussies to use less fuel.

I’m really trying not to crack up right now.

You’re reading headline after headline thinking, “Okay, but what does all of this actually mean for me? What does this mean for my money, my family, my future?”

This is exactly what this video is going to be about.

Now, since this weekend, many major research firms have released their forecasts — Deloitte, AMP, energy analysts — all of them are now recognising the seriousness of this crisis and quantifying its impact on Australia.

And I’m telling you: you cannot ignore these forecasts because they will completely change how you look at the Australian economy in 2026 and 2027.

So, in this video, I’m going to break down what the experts are actually saying, what could happen to inflation and the economy, how your wallet will get impacted, and why this crisis may last a lot longer than people realise.

If you stick to the end, I’ll also share the one good thing that might come out of this crisis that might help struggling households in the coming May budget. May budget is going to be big.

So, make sure you hit that subscribe button. I cover these things every single day — the economy, policy, the property market, your money — so that you can make the right decisions and stay informed. Hit subscribe so you never miss a single update.

All right, let’s get into it.

Let’s just start with our government’s efforts to secure more fuel supply for us Aussies. We all know about Albo’s trip to Singapore.

Right now, while that does sound comforting, you must understand that we did not receive a guarantee from Singapore, only an assurance.

That matters because Singapore itself is deeply exposed to the same crisis. It provides more than half of Australia’s petrol, about 22% of our jet fuel, and 15% of our diesel.

But Singapore also relies heavily on crude from the Middle East. So if the global squeeze gets worse, let alone expecting any help from Singapore, they will soon start saving all that fuel for their domestic use and withdraw any assurance they promised us, much like South Korea has done.

By the way, Singapore too is surviving on pre-war oil.

In case I didn’t mention it earlier, much of the fuel currently keeping our partners like Singapore going was secured before the war escalated. I did a whole video about this — you can check out the link in the description.

A lot of the fuel that Singapore is refining right now already left the Middle East prior to the war beginning, which means the current stability people are seeing is not proof that the crisis is under control.

It’s a little bit of a false illusion.

It may simply mean we are still burning through supply that was already on the water or already at the refinery.

So the idea that diplomatic assurances alone are going to override a full-blown global bidding war for fuel is wishful thinking.

The brutal truth is that this still is a market, okay? Fuel goes to the highest bidder.

If China offers more money, or Japan offers more money, or another country is willing to pay a premium because its own industries are under threat, then tankers can and will divert.

I literally mean: a boat can be headed to Australia, get a better offer on the phone, and turn around and go back.

Governments can talk to each other all day, but once supply tightens enough, the private market will do what the private market always does.

I don’t mean to scare you when I say this: expect this crisis to get much worse before it gets better.

Now, let’s get to the part that really matters, which is what this crisis means for you and the Aussie economy.

Now, Deloitte has modelled what happens if crude oil hits $150 US a barrel.

Under that scenario, inflation could hit around 6.6% by year’s end. Australia would effectively be entering recession, and more than 950,000 Aussies could be unemployed.

This is one of their worst-case scenarios, so just keep that in mind.

Now, if oil were to rise even further to $175 US a barrel — which analysts say would be more likely in the event of a prolonged Middle East war — then the picture will get even uglier than that.

Unemployment rises beyond 1 million people, around 6.8%.

Inflation could hit 7.5%.

The air transport sector could collapse by 8.3%, which is the equivalent of losing around 150,000 inbound tourist flights through the Christmas period.

Now under that kind of scenario, manufacturing and tourism would be among the hardest-hit sectors.

Are you understanding how serious this can get?

And even less severe official modelling still looks bad.

Treasury’s analysis showed that if oil stays around $100 US a barrel before easing later in the year, economic growth would still be lower and inflation would approach around 5%, which is well above the Reserve Bank’s target.

If oil moves to around $120 a barrel, the economy takes an even bigger hit — and that damage lasts until 2029.

So even the softer scenarios are still bad for us.

AMP has also warned that oil could rise above $150 US a barrel if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened in the coming weeks.

And the problem now is that even if financial markets oil prices move around every time there is some rumour about talks or ceasefires, the physical market is much tighter.

Physical crude for immediate delivery has already surged near $150 a barrel because refiners in Europe and Asia are scrambling for replacement supply that can actually arrive soon.

Now, on top of that, analysts are warning that even if the war ended tomorrow, you still do not just go back to normal.

Infrastructure has been damaged in the Middle East.

It could take years and years to actually repair and get back online.

Insurance costs are up and may stay up for a prolonged time.

Shipping costs are up.

Supply chains have been distorted.

Refineries do not just switch back to normal operation overnight.

Risk premiums will stay embedded in the system.

So this is why experts are now saying Aussies could be dealing with elevated petrol prices and airfares for years, not just for a few months.

That is the key message I wanted to convey in this video.

The pain does not begin and end with whether there is a ceasefire this week or not — although a ceasefire would actually be a very good thing.

The structural damage has already been done.

We will be feeling the effects of this for the months and for the years to come, no matter what actually happens.

Now remember, at the beginning of this video I told you there is a positive outcome from this oil chaos that might help Aussies.

Here it is:

The government could receive a $30 billion windfall in tax revenue from this oil crisis over the current four-year period.

Most of that — around $20 billion — would land in the next financial year.

Why?

Because when the world pays more for the gas, coal, and commodities Australia sells, Australia gets a bigger tax take.

On top of that, higher inflation also tends to lift tax collections.

So even though families are worse off when energy prices go up, some Aussie exporters make more money and the government gets a slice of it.

The world is effectively giving Australia a pay rise for many of the natural resources that we have during this time, and the government gets a chunk of that.

The extra revenue could significantly improve the budget position.

The deficit for 2026–27, which Chalmers had forecast at $34.3 billion, could end up being less than half that, at around $14.3 billion.

By the way, we did see this during COVID. Our exports went through the roof and we actually wound up with a budget surplus during COVID. Okay, so remember that.

So yes, that is one genuine piece of good news in this whole crisis.

Now, it’s a waiting game.

Time will tell whether Jim Chalmers decides to bank the windfall, repair the budget, and rebuild fiscal buffers — or whether he spends it away trying to soften the political damage.

So let me simplify all of this for you, because if you walk away from this video with just two clear takeaways, this is what you need to understand.

First: even if this war stopped today, oil prices are not coming down anytime soon.

We are looking at at least nine to ten months of elevated fuel prices because infrastructure is damaged and the system simply cannot reset overnight.

Second: once fuel prices stay high, that cost flows into everything.

Freight becomes more expensive, which means your groceries, your deliveries — everything you touch — starts getting more expensive.

And in the middle of all of this, the RBA will have no choice but to keep interest rates higher to control inflation, which means the economy will slow down and unemployment will start rising.

So the next one to two years are going to be financially testing, and the economy will remain fragile.

Also remember: the RBA doesn’t want to slip into a deep recession.

So with interest rates, you’re going to hear a lot about this in the news because yes, we may need to jack rates up to control inflation — but then as the economy slows, we’re going to have to bring the rates back down very, very quickly.

Now, if you take a look at this chart of interest rates over the last number of years, you’ll always see this pattern.

Rates don’t stay stable for very long.

They’re either going way up or they’re coming way down.

It’s a zigzag pattern, and this zigzag pattern will control the property market.

So smart, astute investors will be thinking long-term during all of this chaos.

So what are some of the other things that you can do?

Well first: stop assuming the government is going to step in and save you with subsidies or support.

Now, they may in fact do that, but you need to take control of your own financial situation.

Cut out unnecessary spending.

Delay big purchases.

Skip non-essential travel.

The next 12 to 18 months are about building financial buffers and staying resilient.

At the same time, do not forget this:

You’re not just playing defence. You also must be prepared to play some offence, because every crisis creates opportunity.

Now, the best example I can give in recent memory is COVID.

When the economy slowed down and the pressure built, eventually the RBA was forced to cut rates to stimulate growth and the government spent money to stimulate the economy.

And when that happened, asset prices — whether shares or property — started rising again.

So while you’re tightening your finances today, you should also be thinking ahead.

Remember: the RBA governor herself just purchased a property knowing everything that’s going on.

Start planning for the next phase right now.

Build your buffers now, but have an investment strategy ready for when conditions shift, because that window — when it opens — is where real wealth is created.

So now that you have the full picture, I want to ask you something:

Do you actually think the Singapore deal is enough to protect Australia from what is coming?

Or do you think this is just a temporary patch on a much bigger problem?

And more importantly, when do you think this crisis actually will end?

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