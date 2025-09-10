https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news-selections/world-news/poland-invokes-nato-treaty-article-four-consultations

After last night's intrusion into Poland air space by a number of Russian Drones, Poland has officially invoked Article FOUR of the NATO Treaty. Article 4 is for consultations - not military action.

As reported on this website as it was happening, Russian drones entered Poland and Poland PANICKED.

Poland launched fighter jets, screeched to NATO, which also panicked, launching NATO fighter jets from Poland, Romania and the Netherlands. That triggered Belarus to launch fighter jets, which then caused Slovakia and Hungary to launch fighter jets.

Poland then came upon several drones operating in its air space and shot down at least two, but perhaps slightly more.

Turns out that all these drones, were UNARMED "Gerbana - 2" Decoy drones! Here's an image of one on the ground in Poland:

These drones DO NOT carry explosive warheads. They are generally used to distract air defenses so actual attacking drones/missiles can get through, or, in some cases, to do intelligence and recon.

So Poland and NATO reacted the way they did over decoys, and now - knowing there was no actual danger because the drones have been identified as Decoys - Poland is STILL calling for NATO Article Four consultations.

Hal Turner Opinion: A real circus this is. NATO Drama Queens.

UPDATE 9:33 AM EDT --

A number of U.S. B-52 Strategic Bombers are taking off from U.S. Bases and heading in the direction of Europe.

Just minutes ago, Poland activated its "Territorial Defense Forces."