THIS IS WHY THE SOUTHERN LEBANESE ARE ANGRY

The Full 14 Articles Lebanon Signed Read Like a SURRENDER, Not a Treaty



Al-Jadeed obtained the complete Trilateral Framework signed in Washington, the document no government released in public.



The clauses, in plain language:

1) DISARM FIRST (Art. 4): Lebanon commits to the “complete and verified disarmament” of every non-state armed group on its soil, Hezbollah unnamed but unmistakable, before anything is given back.



2) WITHDRAWAL IS THE REWARD (Art. 2, 5): The IDF only “progressively redeploys” out of two pilot zones, governed by a Security Annex that DOESN’T EVEN EXIST YET, and Israel’s “no territorial ambitions” pledge is conditioned entirely on a disarmament IT ALONE gets to certify as complete.



3) SOVEREIGNTY ON PAPER (Art. 6): Lebanon holds the “exclusive sovereign authority” over war and peace, a clause built to outlaw the resistance by name without naming it.



4) AID ON A LEASH (Art. 9, 11): U.S. money to the Lebanese army is “strictly conditioned on verifiable milestones” and oversight. Beirut also pledges to choke off all funds to non-state groups, then keep reconstruction money out of their hands entirely.



5) RECONSTRUCTION, SEPARATELY GATED (Art. 10): Washington will “rally partners” to rebuild Lebanon, but on a SEPARATE track from the conditioned aid, leverage held in reserve.



6) THE TELL (Art. 14): The whole framework closes with both governments expressing “deep appreciation for the vision and leadership of President Donald J. Trump.”

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Comments from Lebanese journalist

Lebanese journalist Hassan Illaik:

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"This is a security normalization agreement, an agreement of subordinate alliance under which Joseph Aoun becomes subordinate to Netanyahu, as well as to any future Israeli prime minister. In addition to establishing a joint security committee, granting the United States control over reconstruction, and effectively making the Israeli army the overseer of the Lebanese Army to verify that it carries out its 'obligations,' Joseph Aoun has also pledged not to pursue the Israeli entity for any crimes it has committed in the past or may commit in the future. Joseph Aoun has granted the Israeli entity legal immunity, shielding it from prosecution before any international institution, whether judicial or political. I was already aware of the general direction of the agreement, but this clause exceeded every expectation in its sheer disgrace."

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