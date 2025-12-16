Update on my health
The following is a copy of an email (in part) I sent a friend.
I suspect most won't understand if - some will.
… After what you sent me today about radiation I feel I owe you some update on my situation.
Seeing Will A (we worked alongside each other at the Manuka Health Centre) was the best thing that has happened to me in the past 5 (if not 10 years). We speak the same language and provided me with confirmation of what I have known and have never been able to confirm from any other party.
There has never been, until how anyone I was able to entrust with my own health.
He confirmed that I am super-sensitive to spike and/or nanotechnology and the reason is that I was already compromised by previous bad health (a miasm), so I was always a sitting duck for all the stuff thrown at me.
It also explains why detox suggested to me does not work for me and perhaps even makes things worse for my weakened body. Will confirmed that and suggested I be patient and gentle on myself and not overwhelm the system.
I have faith in Will and will definitely continue with what he has suggested.
In some ways it has been the Big Reveal and if nothing else, symptoms have become worse, if simpler.
That is the story of the last 25 years. I have undergone treatment (including removal of aluminium with Tessa). I have often had detox- Herxheimers reactions without any overall improvement - only a gradual, and now, rapid decline.
I guess I am a sort of canary in the mine and see my role as being there to warn those who are willing to listen (sotto voce) what is coming.
For all the good it does me.
I hope you don’t mind my sharing this with you.
Dear Robin, today you have mirrored my words. I am electrosensitive and I also feel that it is a warning to people. For what good it does me!. I have tried everything on the market, spent thousands on tried and tested "proven" rubbish. I have lost friends who cannot believe me. I feel that I am in a corner. I have managed to get my computer hardwired but the electric still affects me. At one time I would almost keel over if I passed a mobile phone. I struggle to get shopping and I am unable to go anywhere. The thunder and lightening in my head is so bad it keeps me awake at night. I am convinced that it has now caused paraplegic migraine and neuropathy. The doctor has no clue and I am in the process of changing to another, I live in hope but they are not interested. Merely give medication that has made me terribly ill or got mad at me when I refuse to take them. Especially beta blockers that the neurologist prescribed. Now with everything going through phones I have an even bigger problem. I live in the uk. About monoclonal antibodies, when I had covid pneumonia, i refused to go on a ventilator and I fought like hell to live. A few days in, they give me the said antibodies and the effect was positive immediately. For three years I have been exhausted but am now starting to get my life back after getting Ivermectin tabs from the net. I knew not to get the jab but caught covid from a recently jabbed relative. Thank you Robin, we are not alone in our struggle to survive. With all my heart, I wish you well.
Sorry to hear of your health issues. It's good that you're doing your own research and questioning current conventional treatments. Hope you manage to turn things around.