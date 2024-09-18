BEFORE AND AFTER

Breaking: update on Alexis Lorenze who has been suffering after being forced to have three vaccines in order to receive medical treatment. She’s doing much better now that she’s getting treatment for her condition which she was not getting before we intervened.

INTERVIEW WITH STEVE KIRSH

"Ten minutes after 3 vaccines, she [Alexis Lorenze] could not see...The doctor required her to get the vaccines [including tetanus, pneumococcal and meningitis] in order to continue her medical care at the hospital."

Steve Kirsch (@stkirsch), the founder of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation (@VacSafety), describes for Shannon Joy (@ShannonJoyRadio) the horrific and tragic story behind Alexis Lorenze's severe reaction to receiving three "vaccines" at the UCI medical center (@UCIrvineHealth) in Irvine, California; three "vaccines" which saw her go temporarily blind in both eyes only 10 minutes following her receiving the injections.

"She's got bruises all over her [and] she's unrecognizable [due to swelling]," Kirsch, who's been in contact with Alexis and her family, says. According to one of Kirsch's recent Substack posts, Lorenze, who's originally from Florida and is only 23 years old, has a history of Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH), which began in January 2024. The hematologist at her hospital would not continue to treat Lorenze's condition unless she took the tetanus, pneumococcal, and meningitis "vaccines." "

[The doctor] basically [said], 'If you we don't catch you up on your vaccines...you have to leave the hospital,'" Kirsch says. "So she decides to take the vaccine so she can continue the treatment that she needs. And then 10 minutes later, she couldn't see, and, basically, the doctor that ordered that is effectively missing an action in terms of taking any responsibility for her care." (Kirsch notes in his Substack post that Lorenze also could not move her arms following the trio of injections.)

Kirsch adds in his Substack post that aside from these three "vaccines," Lorenze was otherwise unvaccinated, save for whatever she received as a baby.

Apparently, the physicians at the hospital are refusing to treat Lorenze with anything but pain medications.

Partial transcription of clip:

"So to cut to the chase, she's still at the UC Irvine hospital. They've given her pain medicines, and that's the only thing that they've given her. She is super low on platelets. Her platelet counts are, like, 14, which is super low. She's clotting. Well, she's got bruises all over her she's unrecognizable. I don't know if you wanna play the, the the video now for people to show the before and after. But this happened 10 minutes after she was given 3 vaccines.

"Ten minutes after 3 vaccines, she could not see. Now the doctor who required her to get the vaccine in order to continue her medical care at the hospital. He basically says, if you we don't catch you up on your vaccines, like your, meningitis was 1 of the vaccines, pneumonia was 1 of the vaccines, and there was a third vaccine listed in the the the tweet that I I made. If we don't give you those 3 vaccines, we have to, you have to leave the hospital. We we can't treat you unless you're caught up on your vaccinations. So she decides to take the vaccine so she can continue the treatment that she needs. And then 10 minutes later, she couldn't see, and, basically, the doctor that ordered that is effectively missing an action in terms of taking any responsibility for her care. It's like, whoops. Made that mistake, and, basically hightailed it out of there. "And, it's very, very tragic that they would...require that.

And it's very tragic that, for someone in a situation like that where she's got low platelets. And they're not giving her any kind of platelet blood transfusion, anything, to try to get that up. And...it looks like there's some inflammatory response that they should be having a hematologist. And for a hematologist looking at this to say, oh, well, let's let's put her on pain meds so this will work out. It's just unacceptable. I mean, they're not doing any of the workups that would be required. They're just giving her, like, very standard CBC blood blood tests. and I have all her tests. She's had 88 tests since she checked into the hospital. Eighty-eight."