BREAKING: Iran’s FM Araghchi announces the US has now launched the $300 billion reconstruction plan, waived all oil & petrochemical exports, lifted the naval blockade and released some frozen Iranian assets, extracting all of these items shortly before the delegation walkout over Trump’s assassination threat. All parties also agreed to a roadmap to reach a final deal in 60 days.

This roadmap won’t start and Iran refuses to implement any commitments if Israel doesn’t fully withdraw from southern Lebanon and all fighting stops, with Araghchi saying a newly established “Lebanon deconfliction cell” is “the first real test of the deal.”

Israel has refused to comply with the Lebanon deconfliction cell, with Defense Minister Katz declaring Israel “will not withdraw from the security zone in Lebanon” and Ben-Gvir vowing “not a single inch” of withdrawal, directly violating the MOU’s first clause and stalling the entire 60-day roadmap before it can begin.