https://fortune.com/2026/05/12/lake-tahoe-data-center-49000-residents-power-source/

Farmers Abandon Wheat Crop, Igniting Global Food Shortage Fears

Wheat futures explode after the USDA dropped a bombshell: 10.5+ million acres of U.S. wheat abandoned, marking the smallest American wheat crop since 1972. Hard Red Winter (the main bread wheat) is getting crushed, with production down sharply and futures limit-up.



Globally it's no better: major exporters like Australia (-17%), Argentina (-25%), Canada (-12%), and others are all down at once. The result? A tightening world supply that mainstream analysts say is now raising serious food shortage fears.



Why are farmers walking away from fields? Drought + skyrocketing diesel prices are making harvest uneconomical on millions of acres.



What does this means for you? Sharply higher prices for bread, pasta, flour, cereals, and baked goods are coming. It also pushes up livestock feed costs, which will drive higher meat, dairy, and egg prices in the months ahead.



Watch to learn more.

https://unshadowed.org

Bird Flu Goes Airborne: Stage Set for Next Pandemic

new study confirms live, infectious H5N1 is spreading through the air on California dairy farms — just as we're being flooded with hantavirus stories warning that "animals are dangerous."Meanwhile, major infrastructure moves are quietly falling into place: Ginkgo just spun out its biosecurity unit into Perimeter Systems with defense-tech money, Palantir secured massive USDA farm data access, and advanced tools to "adjudicate" virus origins are now in private hands.



Former CDC Director Robert Redfield has been warning this was coming for years. Australia ran rehearsals for the exact scenario. Walmart is staging pandemic plexiglass again. And enforcement precedents are already active.



I connect the dots on the full picture: surveillance, narrative control, capital positioning, and what it means for food sovereignty.







