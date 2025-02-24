You’ll never see this in the headlines!

Ukrainian Parliament failed to pass the vote recognizing Zelensky as president until the inauguration of a new Head of state.

This is a signal: Leave.

Through this vote, the Verkhovna Rada (Parliament) made clear to Zelensky there will be no indefinite mandate.

Europe expected “stability” and “support” for him, but saw a parliament setting a countdown timer for Zelensky.

EU leaders arrived in Kiev today to stand in solidarity with Zelensky.

The vote was held to disprove of Trump's 4% statement but that didn't happen, an agreement could not be reached on the legitimacy of Zelensky as president.

This is a slap in the face by Parliament to Zelensky, essentially telling him your days are numbered.

The U.S. will have to negotiate with those who will come to power. Ukraine needs not temporary figures but leaders who act firmly and pragmatically—without hysteria, illusions, or artificial power retention scenarios.

Last week, US President Donald Trump accused Zelensky of behaving like a dictator

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine failed to adopt a resolution confirming the extension of President Volodymyr Zelensky's term until the election of a new head of state. This was reported by Ukrainian MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak on "Telegram".

The measure required 226 votes, but received only 218. It was intended to emphasize institutional continuity during martial law, citing Article 108 of the country's Constitution.

The failure of the resolution comes at a critical moment in negotiations with the United States. Last week, US President Donald Trump accused Zelensky of behaving like a "dictator".

Trump demanded that presidential elections be held in Ukraine, saying that Zelensky's popularity among Ukrainians had dropped to 4%.

"If there are going to be negotiations, the Ukrainian people must decide whether it is time for elections. It is not Russia that is telling Ukraine that elections are needed, but the objective situation," the US president noted.

For his part, Zelensky yesterday expressed his readiness to step down from office if Kiev receives security guarantees.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously stated that negotiations with Zelensky would be "illegitimate", since the Ukrainian leader's term expires in May 2024.

