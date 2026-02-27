I picked this up first as a tweet. That has now DISAPPEARED. It seemed to come from a Chinese news source.

The following appears in an article in Gujurati (India).

Amid rising tensions between Iran and the US, China has openly sided with Iran. Beijing has warned that if Washington attacks Tehran, it will affect the entire global military balance.

Tensions are rising in world politics once again. China has warned the US in clear terms that if it launches any military attack on Iran, it will immediately stop exporting its rare earth metals. China says that such action could cripple the US military industry in just 48 hours.

Important meeting between US and Iran

This threat comes at a time when an important meeting between the US and Iran is to be held in Geneva under the mediation of Oman. The warning given by China is being taken seriously at the global level, because rare earth metals are the basis of modern warfare systems.

Why are rare earth metals important to America?

Rare earth metals are used in modern weapons, radar systems, missile guidance systems and fighter jet engines. America’s most advanced fighter jet F-35 also relies heavily on rare earth metals. According to the CRS report, about 5 percent of America’s total rare earth metal spending is used directly for military production. In addition, it is also widely used in electronic chips and advanced technology. Importantly, China accounts for about 90 percent of America’s total rare earth metal imports. That is, if China stops exports, it will directly affect America’s military preparations.