I want to acknowledge a mistake. When I wrote this, I had not read all of the released emails, particularly the Feb 2019 email in which Chomsky gave advice to Epstein on responding to media coverage of his crimes.
What I had seen pertained to correspondence about a financial dispute in Chomsky's family that he sought Epstein's input for, and the two discussing travel arrangements/meetings in years prior.
Even if Chomsky only knew what Epstein had been convicted of -- soliciting prostitution from a minor -- and hadn't read the Miami Herald stories that had come out by Feb 2019, it's inexcusable to me that he'd be offering him advice on how to navigate the PR fallout. I do not mean to downplay that.
As I said in my original post, I think Chomsky practiced bad judgment befriending Epstein. He knew what company Epstein kept. On that front, I also don't understand how he could have had friendly private chats with Israeli war criminal Ehud Barak.
It's unfortunate that Chomsky, for medical reasons, is not able to explain himself. It is my hope that his wife, Valeria, who appears in the Epstein emails as a key interlocutor, will offer a public explanation.
I was upset by what I saw as a rush to nullify a lifetime of noble work and throw Chomsky under the bus. But reverence for Chomsky's work does not justify minimizing the harm to Epstein’s victims.
He has published this response from Chomsky’s wife
Here is a letter from Chomsky regarding Epstein
This email is 11 years after Epstein was first convicted and exposed, and responding to the Miami Herald documented the government coverup to protect him, his ring, and his clients.
Chomsky knew who Epstein was, and condemns those seeking to bring him to justice as vultures.
There were, I believe, always two ‘Noam Chomskys’ – one working for the US military and the other working tirelessly against that same military
