Share this postSeemorerocks UNMISSABLE: An interview with Paul Craig RobertsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreUNMISSABLE: An interview with Paul Craig RobertsRobin WestenraNov 27, 20244Share this postSeemorerocks UNMISSABLE: An interview with Paul Craig RobertsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore32Share⚡ALERT: "THE USA HAS DECLARED WAR ON RUSSIA", PUTIN ISNT BLUFFING, NATO NOT READY FOR NUCLEAR WAR4Share this postSeemorerocks UNMISSABLE: An interview with Paul Craig RobertsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore32Share
Beyond a shadow of a doubt, there could be no worse President by any stretch of the imagination. Incomprehensible how this has been allowed.