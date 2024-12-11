Why have groups of large, unidentified “mystery drones” been flying over New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania at night? Some of the “mystery drones” are the size of a car, but government officials seem to have no idea what they are or where they came from. Since this has been happening on a nightly basis since the middle of November, you would think that the most advanced military in the world would have been able to get a really good look at these “mystery drones” by now. But that hasn’t happened. In fact, there have been unconfirmed reports that when our aircraft approach these “mystery drones” they simply go dark and disappear

Update (1523ET): "There is not any truth to that," Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters Wednesday afternoon, hours after Republican Congressman Jefferson Van Drew of New Jersey claimed on Fox News that Iranian drones were flying over New Jersey skies.

Singh said: "There is no Iranian ship off the coast of the United States ... and there is no so-called 'mothership' launching drones towards the United States."

"They were not US military drones," she continued, adding, "These are not drones or activities from a foreign entity or foreign adversary."

Republican Congressman Jefferson Van Drew of New Jersey, a member of both the House Judiciary Committee and the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, told Fox News' Harris Faulkner around noon that government sources have informed him that mysterious drones in New Jersey skies at night originate from an Iranian "mothership" stationed off the US East Coast.

"Here's the real deal Harris .... and I've gotten to know people. And from very high sources, very qualified sources, and very responsible sources... I'm going to tell you the real deal: Iran launched a mothership - probably about a month ago that contains these drones and is off the US East Coast," Van Drew said.

Van Drew continued, "Know that Iran made a deal with China to purchase drones - motherships and technology to go forward. The sources I know are good."

He emphasized, "These drones should be shot down," adding the military "is on alert with this."

BREAKING REPORT - DRONES OVER NEW JERSEY ARE FROM IRAN: Congressman Jeff Van Drew claims Iran has stationed a "mothership" off the U.S. East Coast, reportedly launching drones now flying over New Jersey. pic.twitter.com/ayV8tYioXA — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 11, 2024

Our coverage of the situation:

Source: @oeav_



Location: 📍New Jersey USA 🇺🇸



Motion detected on door cam and started recording..



Looks like 2 UFO UAP Drone like shapes swooping over the house...👀🛸



It also looks like there is some kind of field surrounding both of them??#UFO #Aliens #Extraterrestrial… pic.twitter.com/7O5lNcH3zN — Just (@Kobe_for_3) December 11, 2024

A resident of Montville, NJ, claimed one of these 'truck-sized drones' crashed on Beverwck Road.

This is all taking place in what is supposed to be some of the world's most controlled airspace, second only to Baltimore-Washington airspace.

Since no one believed the aliens invading NJ narrative, we're back to Iran-China World War III.

An Iranian mothership?

For a week or more, people throughout New Jersey have been reporting strange drone-type aircraft flying in many areas of the state. Local, County and now State government has no idea who is operating these drones,

where they're coming from, where they go to, or why they're flying.

Yet they boldly state "there is no credible threat." How do they know? They don't.

Former US Army attack helicopter pilot, and now New Jersey Assemblyman Brian Bergen walked out of the meeting today, calling it the biggest waste of time in his life. Here are Assemblyman Bergen's remarks: