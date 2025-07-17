Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
carlos riveros's avatar
carlos riveros
2h

1. There's nothing on Trump- otherwise Dems woulda used it during the past 10 years, instead of having to make up bogus charges.

2. Re the whining about the piddly 1,500 State Dept layoffs- and worse, claiming this will affect human trafficking crackdown: Obama in first term alone more than doubled staff from 30K to almost 70K- and since then the size has tripled to almost 90K. And the trafficking exploded during Clintons, Bushes, Obama, Biden administrations.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Robin Westenra and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture