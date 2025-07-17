Keith Edwards discusses a resurfaced 2016 video where a woman, under the pseudonym "Jane Doe," accuses Donald Trump of raping her at age 13 during a party hosted by Jeffrey Epstein, reigniting public outrage over the unresolved and chilling allegations.

The video’s reappearance has stunned the internet, highlighting the disturbing details and mysterious withdrawal of her case just before the 2016 election.

The White House clarified Thursday that President Donald Trump does not support appointing a special prosecutor to review files related to the Jeffrey Epstein case.

It signals a shift in the president's thinking after he considered having his Attorney General Pam Bondi appoint one a day earlier following outrage from his MAGA base.

'The president would not recommend a special prosecutor in the Epstein case. That's how he feels,' White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told the Daily Mail in the daily briefing.

Leavitt said the president was confident in the Justice Department's 'exhaustive' work on the case.

'The Attorney General and the FBI, led by Pam Bondi, Dan Bongino, Kash Patel. These are great patriots. Some of the most trusted voices in the Republican party movement,' she said. 'It's part of the reason the president appointed them to these high law enforcement positions.'

Leavitt said Trump also supported the release of any new details in the case if necessary.

'The president has said if the Attorney General and Department of Justice and the FBI have more credible evidence in regards to Jeffrey Epstein's crimes, they should put that forward,' she said.

Leavitt further mocked Congressional Democrats for demonstrating newfound interest in the case, accusing them of doing so now for political reasons.

'They had control of the White House for four years, and they didn't do a dang thing when it came to transparency in regards to Jeffrey Epstein and his heinous crimes,' she said.

As President Donald Trump takes a beating from his own MAGA crowd for his handling of the case of Jeffrey Epstein, the deceased pedophile and sex trafficker, his State Department pulled a surprising move: It decimated its office combating human trafficking.

As part of a downsizing, the Trump administration on Friday cut 1,353 positions at State, about 15 percent of its Washington-based staff, and the largest reduction in decades. This Reduction in Force (RIF) targeted foreign policy goals that don’t align with MAGA values. This included closing or eviscerating entire offices that promote democracy, combat genocide and violent extremism, help resolve armed conflicts, and supported women’s rights. Among them was the Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons, known as the TIP Office.

For 25 years, the TIP Office has worked to combat human sex and labor trafficking around the world. Its remit includes producing an annual report, as required by Congress, that grades every country on the issue. Those that fail can face economic repercussions from the US, putting teeth into the government’s efforts to end trafficking. This year’s report was due on June 30, but has not been released.

The TIP Office also works with local partners around the world to strengthen civil society groups, train prosecutors, and help other countries combat trafficking. The office’s mission, including managing tens of millions of dollars for these programs, has always had bipartisan

https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2025/07/human-trafficking-state-department-jeffrey-epstein/

