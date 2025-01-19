Unconfirmed reports that President Trump has changed his inaugural plans again, after the incoming President arrived in DC today
TikTok will go offline in the US
Protestors are next to the Lincoln Memorial
Very smart idea. Then the protestors have to attack the White House.
Smart man. He should have a private swearing in at the WH. I would forego the celebration tomorrow afternoon at the arena, too. Got a message from Martin Armstrong (free subscriber) not long ago saying he had been invited and isn't going to the swearing in. Another smart man. All the signs are urging caution--not paranoia--just caution. Which few people today possess because social media has trained them to spill their guts. Hope the protestors freeze their butts off.