At the end of July, the UK government enforced its “online safety” regime. The pretext is to keep children safe online. As a collection of articles from 1 August reveals, it has kick-started a censorship and surveillance frenzy with governments in Europe, the USA and Russia aggressively controlling all the content all internet users view and censoring information at will.

Big Tech is complicit; they are willing accomplices to obtaining and controlling our data.

Government regulations and diktats about online activity do not keep children safe; they were never intended to protect children. There is only one way to keep your child safe online, and that is to keep them offline unless they are being closely supervised by a parent, as the sensible Pasco County Sheriff recently advised.

The UK’s Online Safety Act 2023 officially came into force at the end of July, marking the beginning of one of the most comprehensive online “safety” regulatory frameworks in the world. This legislation imposes significant duties on online platforms, requiring them to conduct risk assessments, implement proportionate systems to manage illegal and “harmful” content, and “protect children” from age-inappropriate material.

The Act empowers Ofcom, the UK’s communications regulator, to enforce these duties, with the authority to impose fines of up to £18 million or 10% of a company’s global revenue, whichever is higher. The law applies to a wide range of services, including social media, video-sharing sites, and search engines, both within and outside the UK, if they pose a material risk of harm to UK users.

The enforcement of this Act appears to have kick-started a frenzy worldwide for governments elsewhere and Big Tech to impose mass surveillance and control of information for all internet users.

To demonstrate how fast the online surveillance net is closing in, we have compiled the following list of articles published in the last two weeks. Unless otherwise indicated, the articles have been published by Reclaim the Net. We have included an introduction to the article under the heading. To read the full article, follow the hyperlink contained in the subheading.

Governments

UK Government Warns Against VPNs, Caught Using Them Themselves , 4 August 2025

The UK’s technology secretary urged citizens to think twice before using virtual private networks (“VPNs”) to bypass the country’s new oppressive online digital ID checks, framing it as a matter of child safety. His comments have landed awkwardly, given that many MPs, including senior ministers, rely on taxpayer-funded VPN subscriptions themselves.

UK Details Its Bank Account Surveillance Powers , 4 August 2025

Plans to give the UK’s Department for Work and Pensions (“DWP”) new authority to probe people’s bank accounts are moving closer to reality, with Parliament expected to pass the measures later this year. Civil liberties groups say the proposals open the door to financial surveillance on a scale never before seen in the UK.

Under Labour’s Fraud, Error and Debt Bill, the DWP would be able to compel banks and building societies to share information about social security claimants.

Tories Demand Investigation Into Social Media ‘Spying’ Unit , The Telegraph, 5 August 2025

The UK government deployed the National Security Online Information Team (“NSOIT”), a secretive unit formerly known as the Counter Disinformation Unit (“CDU”), to monitor social media during civil unrest following the Southport murders in July 2024. This has prompted demands from the Conservative Party for an official investigation into the unit’s activities, citing concerns over its unaccountable surveillance of lawful speech critical of government and police policies.

Britain’s War on Terror Turned Into a War on Tweets , 8 August 2025

Britain’s intelligence apparatus was designed to do what one might reasonably expect: track terrorists and generally stop the kinds of people who enjoy blowing things up.

But that was before the digital gaze turned inward.

Today, it’s not jihadist forums or Russian hackers being scrutinised by the high-tech security tools of the British state. It’s British citizens. Ordinary ones. People whose greatest threat to society is expressing opinions that don’t align with the mood of Whitehall.

UK Court Rejects Wikipedia Challenge to Online Censorship Law , 11 August 2025

Britain’s Online Safety Act has claimed its first major courtroom victory over one of the internet’s most collaborative platforms, with the High Court rejecting the Wikimedia Foundation’s legal challenge.

The ruling leaves intact a law that is a blueprint for government-controlled online discourse, raising alarms about the erosion of free expression in the UK, which is currently experiencing a free speech emergency.

EU Revives Plan to Ban Private Messaging , 4 August 2025

The European Union is still wrestling with a controversial plan that would turn private messaging services into surveillance tools. For over three years, talks have stalled over whether providers should be forced to scan every user’s messages for possible illegal material and forward anything suspicious to law enforcement.

The European Commission is still pushing for a universal scanning requirement.

Germany Turns Its Back on Decades‑Old Privacy Protections with Sweeping Surveillance Bill , 5 August 2025

For half a century, Germany’s privacy laws were treated like sacred scripture. Politicians swore by them, courts fortified them, and bureaucrats turned them into a national export. Other countries rolled out surveillance programs; Germany rolled out lectures about why that was a terrible idea. It was all rooted in the same ugly history lesson: if you give the state a big enough file on you, sooner or later you’ll end up in it.

Now comes the Interior Ministry’s summer special: a bill that would let authorities hack devices without suspicion, track every airline passenger automatically, and scrap independent oversight.

The European Union’s “European Media Freedom Act” became binding law across all member states on 8 August, but behind its name lies a set of provisions that could restrict the very freedoms it claims to safeguard.

Alongside language about protecting reporters, the regulation authorises arrests, sanctions, and surveillance of journalists whenever authorities say it serves an “overriding reason in the general interest.”

US Plan To Copy UK’s Disastrous Online Digital ID Verification Is Winning Friends in the Senate , 12 August 2025

The Kids Online Safety Act (“KOSA”) is moving forward in the US Senate with 16 new co-sponsors as of 31 July 2025, reviving a proposal that copies the same type of provision found in the UK’s controversial Online Safety Act, which has caused much backlash across the Atlantic.

Florida Sues Major International Adult Sites For Ignoring Age Verification Digital ID Law , 6 August 2025

Across the United States, lawmakers have been pushing to make adults hand over government IDs before they can visit legal adult sites. Florida has now jumped into the fray, not only enacting such a requirement but also suing some of the largest platforms on the internet for refusing to comply.

Russian Police Arrest Two Women Over Sochi Oil Depot Fire Video , 6 August 2025

Russian police have arrested two young women after a social media video showed them near a blazing oil depot in Sochi, the scene of what officials said was a Ukrainian drone strike. The arrests highlight how quickly state surveillance tools are now being turned on everyday internet users.

Big Tech

ChatGPT Chats “Leaked” in Google Search After Discoverable Feature Misfires , 1 August 2025

Private conversations with ChatGPT have been turning up in Google search results, raising alarm over how easily personal information can slip into the public domain when AI tools are used for sensitive discussions.

Microsoft Recall Still Capturing Sensitive Data Despite Promised Safeguards , 4 August 2025

Microsoft’s Recall, pitched as an AI-powered memory aid for your computer, is still logging information many people would never knowingly hand over, including credit card numbers, private medical searches, and even stored passwords.

Collective Shout, the Australian activist group that proudly bills itself as a haven “for anyone concerned about the increasing pornification of culture,” has now upgraded from shaking fists at billboards to strong-arming some of the biggest payment processors in the world.

They are taking credit for a recent corporate exorcism of not suitable for work (“NSFW”) content from Steam and Itch.io, two of the most popular game marketplaces on the planet. The group insists they are saving the world from “rape and incest games,” a claim built almost entirely on the notoriously inaccurate science of user-generated Steam tags, which is resulting in a whole host of legal games being removed from the platform.

The New Instagram Feature That Should Make You Run for the Off Switch , 7 August 2025

Meta is rolling out three new Instagram updates, but one of them takes the platform into territory that should set off serious alarm bells for anyone who values privacy.

The first two changes are relatively harmless: a new option to repost public Reels and a “Friends” tab showing posts your contacts have liked or commented on.

The third is far more invasive: Instagram’s new “Friend Map,” a live-tracking system that lets you share your exact location with chosen contacts and see theirs in return.

The Payment Giant That Wants to Be Your Digital ID , 7 August 2025

As European authorities accelerate efforts to introduce centralised digital identity frameworks, Mastercard is working aggressively to insert itself into the core of this transformation.

Silicon With a Side of Surveillance , 8 August 2025

The United States is apparently moving toward a future where semiconductors might be able to report their whereabouts like snitches with a silicon conscience. Michael Kratsios, a senior official and one of the minds behind the federal government’s recently unveiled AI action plan, confirmed Washington is thinking about giving chips “better location-tracking” so they can be followed wherever they go.

How Conversations You Never Shared With AI Can Still Land in the Laps of Offshore Contractors , 12 August 2025

By the time you finish telling Meta’s AI how your boss ruined your life, a stranger halfway across the world might already be reading it over lukewarm coffee. The stranger’s job isn’t to help you heal; it’s to give your robot therapist a performance review.

According to contract workers speaking with Business Insider, Meta’s chatbot conversations aren’t the locked diary people imagine. They’re training material. And the “class” is staffed by low-paid raters in outfits like Outlier (owned by Scale AI) and Alignerr, who are tasked with grading how Meta’s AI handles your late-night oversharing.

Another Major Data Breach Exposes Dangers of Online Digital ID Verification , 12 August 2025

TeaOnHer, a newly released iOS app encouraging men to upload and share photos and personal details about women they claim to have dated, is already embroiled in a major privacy scandal.

The platform, which went live just days ago, is leaking user information, including driver’s license images, selfies, and contact details, through links that are openly accessible to anyone with a web browser.

How To Keep Your Child Safe Online

Governments, with their willing Big Tech accomplices, introducing age verification, mass surveillance and control under the pretext of keeping children safe online, is spurious. There is only one way to keep children safe online, and that is to not let them go online without adult supervision, as the story below indicates.

Arrest of 13-Year-Old for Child Pornography and Bestiality , Tampa Free Press, 4 August 2025

A press conference was held on Monday, 4 August 2025, by Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco to discuss the arrest of a 13-year-old juvenile from Port Richey on charges of possessing child pornography and bestiality.

The investigation, initiated by a tip from the National Centre for Missing & Exploited Children (“NCMEC”), revealed the teen was a member of a global online group that promotes self-harm, suicide, and the glorification of school shooters and mass murderers.

The sheriff described the group as a “satanic and Neo-Nazi” cult and emphasised the dangers of online sextortion, urging parents to monitor their children’s internet activity.

Sheriff Nocco detailed the arrest of a 13-year-old boy from Port Richey, who was charged with four felony counts of child pornography, including videos of an infant, and one felony count of bestiality.

The investigation began after a tip from NCMEC about a Discord group where a young girl was being encouraged to self-harm in a “live cut show,” with the IP address traced to the teen.

The boy was also found to possess documentation with instructions for mass murder, bomb-making, and evidence concealment, and confessed to encouraging two other minors to harm themselves.

Read more: