Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve New's avatar
Steve New
36m

Lost power for five and a half days while staying in western coastal region of America two years ago. While I was stuck in an apartment I DID have food I could eat cold, candles and bottled water. I will STRONGLY second what Hal says about preparing. Had enough preps for a second week then...waaaaay more now obviously.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture