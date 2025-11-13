The Ukraine situation is falling apart rather quickly and, for the first time, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirms that Russia is demanding the surrender of Donbass to end the conflict.

“We can only judge by what we see. They’ve clearly stated that they want all of Donetsk, and of course, the Ukrainians won’t agree to that. So, yes, that’s the conclusion we have to draw” said Rubio.

In the video clip below, Rubio admits “There’s not a lot left to sanction . . . I don’t know what more there is to do, I mean, we’re running out of things to sanction.”

Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin explicitly delineated Russian conditions for a broad, sustainable permanent peace accord:

No temporary ceasefires,

No European “peacekeepers,”

No NATO (or Nazis) in Ukraine

Recognition of Crimea and Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson as permanent Russian territory.

Putin went much farther: “If the U.S., NATO countries and Zelensky do not recognize Crimea, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson as permanent Russia territory, Russia will continue advancing beyond the four oblasts and toward the historical “Russian cities” of Odessa, Mykolaiv, Dnipro and Kharkiv.”

This morning, Thursday November 13, Dmitry Peskov, Official Spokesman for the Kremlin says “Russia will continue the special military operation, since there is no possibility for negotiations.”

Panic is spreading from Kiev to London and Brussels. The plan was that Ukraine fought on until May of 2026 when the European Union (EU) would be ready to join the war. (Strange how none of us heard that before today) The problem is Ukraine can’t survive that long. The EU and United Kingdom (UK) have destroyed Ukraine and millions are now dead fighting the West’s failed proxy war.

Ukrainians are being prepared for a winter in which neither light nor heat is promised anymore. The country’s energy system is essentially destroyed, and the authorities have removed responsibility from themselves and now suggest seeking out “other options” independently.

Against the backdrop of round-the-clock power outages and lack of natural gas, the media in Ukraine is now publishing advice on what can be used for heating when “centralized sources” are no longer available.

According to the publication Telegraf, “the cheapest way to warm up is not firewood or coal, but chicken manure and used oil.

The cost of one kilowatt of heat from such an alternative is estimated at 0.8–1.2 hryvnias. For comparison: firewood provides heat at a price of 2.5 UAH per kWh, and pellets — 1.7. In winter, an increase in briquette prices up to 10,000 UAH per ton is expected, so people are advised to stock up on fuel in advance, before it’s too late.

Manufacturers explain that almost anything can be burned: sunflower husks, straw, grain waste, even bird droppings. This is a “real alternative” to gas and coal, experts say. “Sunflower waste works well. It has a little fat that binds it. Husks without fat are hard to pelletize, something needs to be mixed in,” says Valeriy Vinokurov, executive director of the company Lavrin.

Hal Turner Snide Remarks

Can YOU imagine being told by government they can’t help, and you should burn Chicken manure to try to stay warm this winter because they can’t restore electric or provide heat?

To most people, such a situation is unfathomable . . . and they have ZERO plans or preparations to do ANY of those things to survive.

As most regular readers of this website, and most regular listeners to my radio show know all-to-well, I have repeatedly told folks to “have preps.” Emergency food, water, medicines to live on, a Generator to provide electric, fuel for that generator, a way to heat the house if the grid goes down, a way to cook food if the grid goes down, comms gear like a CB or HAM radio to communicate.

I repeated these suggestions so many times, and for so long, I actually lost readers and listeners who got tired of hearing it!

Well, now you see why I told everyone these things. Because I knew it could happen, and while it may not seem likely to happen HERE, it still CAN happen. So I urged folks to prep. Buying two boxes of pasta a week, and one 10 pound bag of rice a month, isn’t expensive. Buying a couple cans of meat a week, or a couple cans of tuna fish isn’t expensive. Buying a couple Campbell’s Chunky Soup cans isn’t expensive. I wanted folks to do a little at a time, over a long period, so they would gradually build a reserve. Instead, people stopped reading this website, and stopped listening to the radio show.

Now look!

An entire country is being told by its government there will be no heat and no electric this winter and they should burn chicken shit to try to stay warm.

A whole slew of you are now thinking “that can’t happen here.” Denial is a strong psychological force. But I remind that it CAN happen here.

Just a single nuclear bomb, detonated three hundred miles above Kansas City - never even touching this country - would release an electro-magnetic pulse (EMP) that would destroy the entire national electric grid for years. All the transformers would overload and/or explode. No electric -- anywhere -- for years.

In one fell swoop, you and the rest of us would be in the exact same position as Ukraine is in today.

I’ve told folks to prepare. Many of them ignored me. Others laughed, calling me “Chicken Little, the sky is falling” or claiming I was promoting “Doom porn” and writing stories for “click bait.” Turns out I was right and all those people were wrong. Ukraine, today, is proof.

Now, of course, absolutely none of those oh-so-much-smarter-than-me people will EVER admit they were wrong. But the wise ones will see that what they once thought unthinkable, is now actually happening to an entire country, and maybe their denial was misplaced.

Right now, AGAIN, I urge everyone in the USA and in Europe, to heed my warnings. Prep now while you still have a small window to do so.

The maniacs in Western governments, who are now shown to be completely detached from reality by thinking they could use Ukraine to defeat Russia, were completely wrong. They’re also wrong in thinking they can’t be touched.

When Russia is finished with Ukraine, it seems logical to me they will focus on all the countries that intentionally harmed them. A single EMP over western Europe could turn ALL of Europe into a no electricity, no heat zone, just like Ukraine.

Two nukes, 300 miles over the USA, one over Kansas City another over Denver, which never touch this country, and never release any radiation here, could turn the entire USA into Ukraine, too, by wrecking our electric grid.

Prep while you can. Time seems to be growing very short.

Ukraine is losing. I told you they had no chance from even before the conflict began.

Throughout the past three+ years, I’ve repeatedly told you they simply could not defeat Russia. Few of you believed me. Some mocked me that I was some sort of Russian stooge, some sort of “Putin propagandist.” It was none of those things; it was common sense.

Even the so-called “experts” at the Pentagon, in the State Department, in NATO HQ, all believed their own bullshit that Russia wasn’t a country or a super power, they “are a gas station with nuclear weapons.” Well, well, well, that “gas station” has now kicked the living shit out of Ukraine, defeated each and every “wonder weapon” suppled by the United States and NATO, and has outmaneuvered all your grand NATO “tactics.” You folks in government and the military believed your own bullshit and now it’s being shoved up your collective asses.

Serves you right for being arrogant, smug, morons. You government folks should look up the Dunning-Kruger effect. That’s many of you! (Link)

Russia is winning. The US/NATO are losing. Nothing can change that.

I warned them.

They thought they knew better. They didn’t.

Which brings me to . . . . . . . YOU. Those of you who did not believe my warnings, and did not believe Russia would win, now have a choice. Will you prepare as I told you to do, or will you sit there in denial and do nothing to prepare?