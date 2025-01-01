The truth…

As the new Year arrived, the country of Ukraine shut off Russian natural gas supplies into Europe. Gas flow to Europe has halted.

A contract between Ukraine and Russia, to allow natural gas to transit through Ukraine into Europe, expired at midnight and Ukraine decided to not renew it.

Natural gas flows from Russia into Europe have now halted . . . . just as the northern hemisphere begins entering the coldest months of winter.

European countries were made aware of Ukraine's decision, and they took whatever steps they could to STORE-UP natural gas, mostly in liquified form in high pressure tanks, in advance, to get through the winter.

Some countries, though, do not have enormous storage capacity and those countries will see trouble with supplying gas for heating as February rolls around.

From RT

Slovakia has threatened to cut electricity to Kiev following the suspension

Russia has officially ceased gas transit through Ukraine to the EU as of 8am Moscow time on January 1. Russian energy giant Gazprom announced the halt after negotiations to extend the transit agreements with Ukrainian companies Naftogaz and the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine, which have been in place since 2019, fell through.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, Gazprom said, “Due to the repeated and clear refusal of the Ukrainian side to extend these agreements, Gazprom was deprived of the technical and legal opportunity to supply gas for transit through Ukraine starting from January 1, 2025.” As a result, gas supplies to Europe via this route are now completely suspended.

The gas pipeline that traverses Ukraine leads into Slovakia, which had hoped to continue receiving Russian gas and urged Ukraine to extend the transit agreements. In response to Kiev’s decision to stop the gas transit, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico threatened last week to cut electricity supplies to Ukraine.

The five-year contract for Russian gas deliveries through Ukraine expired despite ongoing long-term agreements between Gazprom and several European buyers.

READ MORE: Russia to launch new gas pipeline to China – deputy PM

Ukrainian officials confirmed the cessation of transit, calling it a “historic event” in the interests of national security. Kiev has long denied the possibility of a new transit deal with Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed the finality of the situation during his annual press conference on December 19, stating, “This transit contract will not exist anymore, it’s clear. But we will manage; Gazprom will manage.”

The lies….

The expectation that the main conduit of Russian gas into central Europe will be cut off on Wednesday as a transit deal with Kyiv comes to an abrupt end has sent prices soaring.

According to data published by Ukraine’s gas transit network operator, initial orders for gas at Sudzha, an intake station on the Russia-Ukraine border, are set for zero January 1, implying that Russian gas supplies into the European Union via Ukraine will cease. European natural gas prices hit €50 for the first time in more than a year after the news.

While most European states have found alternative supplies since the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Hungary and a handful of its neighbours remain dependent on the “Brotherhood” network of pipelines from Russia.

https://archive.ph/ywwMj

The fortified industrial city of Kurakhove, Ukraine has fallen to the Russian Army. This was the last fortified city all the way west to the Dnieper River and as such, a staggering defeat for Ukraine.

Today the Russian flag was hoisted over the City, as pictured above. The last fortified area of the Ukraine Armed Forces (UAF) in Kurakhove, consisting of 3 factories including the fortified Soviet-era “Hero” power plant with deep nuclear bunkers and pillboxes, on the west side of the city in the industrial zone, now has the Russian flag flying over it. This was the last position of the UAF from which Donetsk was shelled with barrel artillery for 10 years.



Kurakhove was the primary logistics hub and Artillery Base for Ukrainian attacks on Donetsk since 2014. Ukrainian artillery guns here have fallen silent. The people of Donetsk are finally safe from the vicious Ukrainian Nazis of the Kiev regime.



No real defenses exist behind this town, all the way to Zaporozyhe and to the Dnipro River. The Russian gains are rapidly increasing. Most of the heavily fortified cities are already overrun. It's mostly flat land and small villages, hard to defend, all the way to Dnipro River.

This conquest by Russia also opens up the entire Pokrovsk area to flanking from the south.

Russia's military gains have been stunning over the past few months. The dynamics are amazing: in the area of responsibility of the Donetsk OTU, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost 100 km² in June, 400 km² in September, and 610 km² in November.

Russia already controls 20% of the Ukraine territory which contains 90% of all the precious national interest resources.

But that's not the biggest news. Blackrock’s trillion dollar Lithium fields are just west of Kurakhove, which is why the Ukrainians were forced to lose so many men trying to hold it.



The Russians will start overrunning Blackrock’s big investment over the next few weeks.



The Ukrainians are depleting and genociding themselves, by an 8 to 1 ratio, soon the Russians will walk through Ukraine.

Following the U.S. backed coup in 2014, the Ukrainian government and its western puppet masters built massive amounts of fortifications in eastern Ukraine in anticipation of an unavoidable Russian invasion. Russia has now conquered the majority of these fortifications leaving the remaining part of Ukraine vulnerable to rapid territorial losses beyond those eastern lines.

Couple that with a lack of manpower and dwindling support from the US, I believe it’s safe to say that Russia is fully capable of taking territory all the way to the Dnieper river with relatively minimal resistance.

Cold War II❄️ Kurakhove Has Completely Fallen ⚔️ Military Summary And Analysis For 31.12.2024