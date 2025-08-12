🚨🚨Ukraine prepares false flag attack ahead of Putin-Trump Alaska summit - Russian MoD
Russia’s Defense Ministry states it has intelligence from multiple sources pointing to a planned provocation by the Kiev regime designed to sabotage the upcoming Russia–US summit.
According to the MoD:
▪️Ukraine’s SBU has brought foreign journalists to Chuguyev, Kharkov region, near the Russian border, to prepare staged “reports.”
▪️Ukrainian forces plan a provocative drone and missile strike on a densely populated neighborhood or a hospital in Chuguyev ahead of the Friday summit.
▪️Similar provocations could be carried out in other Kiev-controlled areas.
▪️The attack is expected to cause significant civilian casualties and will be “immediately recorded” by Western journalists.
▪️Kiev aims to pin the blame on Russia, using the incident to create conditions for derailing talks with the United States.
🗣 False flag operation on verge of collapse — expert
Since February 2022, Ukraine has focused on media campaigns to label the Russian army as barbaric, says Mikael Valtersson, a Swedish Armed Forces veteran. In reality, he adds, the conflict in Ukraine has been one of the most humane for the civilian population in history.
"Both the US and Russia know the Ukrainian playbook and will be on the watch for false flag operations. A Ukrainian false flag operation aimed at undermining President Trump's peace efforts would totally destroy all relations between Washington and Kiev," Valtersson warns.
What can you expect from that Money Laundering Human Trafficking Kharzarian Zelensky. The Yanks should know the Caliber of the man they put into Power . Maybe his Useby date is up .