



Russia’s Defense Ministry states it has intelligence from multiple sources pointing to a planned provocation by the Kiev regime designed to sabotage the upcoming Russia–US summit.



According to the MoD:



▪️Ukraine’s SBU has brought foreign journalists to Chuguyev, Kharkov region, near the Russian border, to prepare staged “reports.”



▪️Ukrainian forces plan a provocative drone and missile strike on a densely populated neighborhood or a hospital in Chuguyev ahead of the Friday summit.



▪️Similar provocations could be carried out in other Kiev-controlled areas.



▪️The attack is expected to cause significant civilian casualties and will be “immediately recorded” by Western journalists.



▪️Kiev aims to pin the blame on Russia, using the incident to create conditions for derailing talks with the United States.

🗣 False flag operation on verge of collapse — expert





Since February 2022, Ukraine has focused on media campaigns to label the Russian army as barbaric, says Mikael Valtersson, a Swedish Armed Forces veteran. In reality, he adds, the conflict in Ukraine has been one of the most humane for the civilian population in history.

