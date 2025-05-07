Ukrainians are making desperate attempts to disrupt the travel of foreign officials to Moscow. Several UAVs have been shot down over the region in the past hour.

Moscow Mayor Sobyanin reports that Russian air defense forces have shot down two more Ukrainian drones targeting the capital.

This story published at 6:19 PM EDT. The video below is from earlier today while still daylight in Moscow.

The ceasefire declared by Vladimir Putin on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Victory has come into effect, and will last until 00:00 on May 11.

Reports are quietly coming in CLAIMING several government bigshots in Kiev (and their families) are fleeing Kiev in advance of an ALLEGED planned attack by Ukraine against the "Victory Day" parade in Red Square, Moscow, Russia. This year marks eighty (80) years since the victory of the Allies over Nazi Germany in World War 2.

The image above, shows Ukrainian troops autographing a drone for an attack - possibly on Red Square in Moscow. The text is plain: "Happy 9th of May Vladimir"

Numerous Leaders from countries all over the world, are arriving today in Moscow, to participate in the "Victory Day" events:

As of 2:29 PM EDT, an aircraft carrying Serbian Leader Aleksandar Vucic also arrived, despite intimidation and threats to him and his country, by the European Union. The EU said it would not look favorably on Serbia joining the EU if Vucic attended the Victory Day Parade in Moscow.

Also arrived, President Teodoro Obiang of Equatorial Guinea:

BRICS BANK CHIEF LANDS IN MOSCOW

BRICS bank chief and former Brazilian president Dilma Rousseff touched down in Moscow ahead of Russia’s May 9 Victory Day — joining a growing list of Global South leaders ignoring Western pressure.

It’s not just a parade anymore. It’s a stage for new alliances — and Rousseff’s presence says BRICS isn’t just economic, it’s geopolitical.

KIEV HAS ITS OWN PLANS . . .

Apparently, there is such a psychotic mindset among Ukraine and its misguided supporters, that they have decided attacking the Victory Day Parade in Moscow's Red Square is somehow "ok" because "Military gear is a legitimate target."

Look:

Irish Reporter Chay Bowes is also reporting this:

In the Intelligence Community, word is out that Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the Russian military to have targets in Kiev selected for a salvo of ORESHNIK hypersonic missiles in case Ukraine actually does launch an attack upon Red Square.

Since the leaders of perhaps 28 countries will be in that Square, it seems to many people that if Ukraine launches such an attack, it would be a casus belli (cause for war) against Ukraine by ALL of those nations.

World War 3 in one fell swoop.

UPDATE 4:08 PM EDT --

President of Azerbaijan canceled his visit to Moscow. Putin's aide said "they explained that he should participate in internal events, in honor of Aliyev-senior."

Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban also won't join the parade.

Pakistan canceled their visit altogether; (Military conflict ongoing with India)

India, the Republic of South Africa, and Indonesia, will send delegations from their defense ministries;

Iran will be represented by an ambassador.

Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia, have closed their airspace for flights going to Moscow for the parade.

"Sorry. The ATM is temporarily out of service." Russian media report that ATMs in the Moscow region have started shutting down due to internet issues. Cash registers are also not working, and purchases can only be made with cash.

It turns out that authorities in Moscow were forced to shut down much of the Internet due to attacks coming from Ukraine.

Both ATM's and Credit Card Terminals linked to cash registers, have to use the Internet to get transaction authorizations. No Internet equals no transaction authorization, equals cash only.

There's a lesson in this for those of us elsewhere in the world: NEVER leave home without cash money.

In our societies today, it has become common place to never have cash. The little plastic cards get used for everything out of convenience. Well, that convenience can become the worst nightmare if communications go down - or have to be taken down - due to widespread malicious activity.

Have cash money with you when you leave the house. Every time, every day.

⚡BREAKING NEWS: NUCLEAR STANDOFF IN KASHMIR, US LOSES 3X F-18s! TRUMP LIES, US SENDS B-52S TO DG!