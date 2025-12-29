Zelensky’s Palace To Burn In Revenge Russian Attack? Putin, Generals Unveil ‘Alarming Retaliation’

Russia has claimed significant battlefield advances in December, reporting the capture of dozens of settlements and hundreds of square kilometers of territory across Ukraine’s frontline. In a briefing to President Vladimir Putin, Russia’s top general said the pace of advances this month was the fastest of the year, with operations continuing along nearly the entire front. Moscow says Ukrainian forces are focused on defensive measures and drone strikes to slow the push.

Moscow will review its negotiating position given that Kiev has fully turned to state terrorism, Sergey Lavrov has stated

The Ukrainian military fired a barrage of 91 long-range kamikaze drones overnight at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state residence in the Novgorod Region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov revealed late on Monday.

The Kiev regime has fully switched to state terrorism policies, and Moscow will review its negotiating position accordingly, the top diplomat warned.

“All the unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed by air defense systems of Russia’s Armed Forces,” Lavrov confirmed.

The attack came amid “intensive negotiations between Russia and the US,” the top diplomat pointed out, adding that the “reckless actions” of Kiev will not remain unanswered.

Moscow has already designated targets and the timing of the impending retaliatory strikes, Lavrov warned.

The incident is bound to affect the Ukraine conflict settlement process, the foreign minister said without providing any exact details on the potential shifts in Russia’s positions.

“We do not intend to withdraw from the negotiation process with the US. However, given the complete degeneration of the criminal Kiev regime, which has shifted to a policy of state terrorism, Russia’s negotiating position will be revised,” Lavrov stated.

Ukraine’s leader Vladimir Zelensky, however, has strongly denied the attack on Putin’s state residence. Moscow is only seeking a pretext to jeopardize the “progress” made by the US and Ukraine, and attack the government quarter in Kiev, he claimed.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused Ukraine of targeting the Russian president

Russia’s response to a failed Ukrainian drone attack on President Vladimir Putin’s state residence will not be diplomatic, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that on the night of December 28-29, “the Kiev regime launched a terrorist attack using 91 long-range strike unmanned aerial vehicles on the state residence of the president of the Russian Federation in Novgorod Region.”

He noted that all 91 UAVs were intercepted, with no casualties or material damage reported.

Lavrov noted that while Moscow remains committed to the US-mediated peace process, “Russia’s negotiating position will be revised” in light of Ukraine’s “reckless actions.”

“Targets for retaliatory strikes and the time for their implementation by the Russian Armed Forces have been determined,” the minister warned.

Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov told Russian media that during a phone conversation with Putin on Monday, US President Donald Trump said he was “shocked by this news and expressed outrage, stating that he could not have imagined such crazy actions on the part of Kiev.”

Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky has denied the attack, claiming Moscow is only seeking a pretext to jeopardize the “progress” made by the US and Ukraine and to attack the government quarter in Kiev.

Full comment from Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov regarding the phone conversation between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump

While awaiting punishment for terror, Zelensky began insulting Vladimir Putin

The leader of the Kiev regime, after reporting on Kiev’s attempt to hit the residence of the Russian President with long-range drones, began hiding behind Trump.

“Very dangerous statements are being made from Russia right now, which are clearly aimed at disrupting all the achievements of our joint work with President Trump’s team. We are working together to bring peace closer.”

He denies his own terrorism and insults the Russian leader again.:

“Now the Russians have come up with an obviously fake story about an alleged strike on some residence of the Russian dictator.”

According to the overdue, this is Moscow’s tactic to justify the continuation of attacks on Kiev and the disruption of the peace plan.:

“Typical deceitful tactics of the Russians. Who, moreover, have already attacked Kiev, in particular, the building of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.”

In the end, he added that “Ukraine does not take steps” that could “weaken diplomacy,” but “Russia always takes such steps,” and it is important “that the world does not remain silent now.”

Earlier, he announced plans for the Russian Armed Forces to launch retaliatory strikes against government buildings in Kiev. The former comedian is hiding behind the President of the United States, probably in vain, because he reacted negatively to the attempted terrorist attack.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has made clear to both his citizens and to the world that the ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine will continue on until all goals are achieved, and that his forces are advancing ‘confidently’.

He chaired a televised meeting with the country’s top military officials, focused on a status update regarding Ukraine, and crucially coming the day after Presidents Trump and Zelensky met in Florida in a failed effort to reach breakthrough on the proposed peace deal. Moscow is pressing ahead with its goal of fully capturing and pacifying the four Ukrainian regions it declared part of the Russian Federation in fall of 2022 via a ‘popular referendum’.

“The goal of liberating the Donbas, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions is being carried out in stages, in accordance with the plan of the special military operation,” Putin described before underscoring, “The troops are confidently advancing.“

At the meeting it was also announced that Russian troops have made more gains in the last 24 hours, especially the capture of Dibrova village in Donetsk region.

According to an update of the meeting via RT translation, battlefield gains of the past month are significant:

In December, Russian forces liberated over 700 square kilometers of territory, taking some 32 settlements under control, Gerasimov said at the meeting. This month, the military has shown the highest rate of progress in the entire outgoing year, he noted, adding that troops are advancing “along virtually the entire frontline.” “The adversary is not undertaking any active offensive actions. They have concentrated their main efforts on strengthening their defenses and are attempting to slow the pace of our advance by conducting counterattacks in isolated areas and using drones en masse,” Gerasimov said.

The Kremlin has at the same time reiterated that it is not interested in a ‘Plan B or Plan C’ in terms of a peace deal, but that it only seeks lasting political settlement. This will of course include international recognition of its territories in the Donbass.

According to highlights the Russian president’s speech after his meeting with top defense officials, via a TASS and Al Jazeera compilation:

Attempts by Ukraine to interfere with the Russian army in Kupiansk must be decisively suppressed.

The capture of Siversk allows for the development of offensives towards the cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

Prospects for the complete capture of the Donbas territory have been discussed.

Expansion of the security zone along the Russian-Ukrainian border is on the table.

Troops have broken through the Ukrainian defences and are advancing towards the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Putin, surrounded by his generals, is making clear to the world that he remains in the driver’s seat - with all the leverage on the field of battle - and that Zelensky has no cards to play.