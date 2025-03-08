There is news coming through thick-and-fast.

Flash Traffic on Intel Circuits reports there are 4,700 to 6,300 Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters surrounded in the Kursk region. They have no way out. Only a breakthrough might save some of them; maybe 15-20% of the total.

The way the Russians structured the encirclement, there is no way to unblock and get out, either. The only choice Ukraine has for those troops is surrender or die.

The Russian electronic warfare system has turned off the Ukrainian Armed Forces' communications. Starlinks have not been working in or around Kursk, since Monday.

Separate groups (they are fighting with small BTRGs) have independently, without regard for Ukraine Army Commander-in-Chief Syrsky, have begun negotiations on surrendering and taking out the wounded in exchange for life, and will also give to Russia "new types of weapons supplied by the US and France."

They are ready to give up new types of UAVs, a satellite encryption system, electronic warfare, and some armored vehicles.

More than a thousand fighters are ready to surrender right now.

There are still at least 230 seriously wounded who need emergency care.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces command went off the air early in the morning of 07.03.2025 In essence, they abandoned the troops.

Russia has replied that there will be no concessions for the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region. Anyone who does not surrender at dawn on 08.03.2025 (That's tomorrow, Saturday) will be destroyed by all types of KABs by the night of the next day.

U.S. satellite giant Maxar has blocked Ukraine’s access to its imagery following an “administrative request.”

Maxar’s data has been crucial for tracking Russian troop movements in and around Ukraine and assessing battlefield damage.

This move follows Trump’s halt on U.S. intelligence sharing with Kiev, ramping up pressure on Zelensky to negotiate peace with Putin.

With U.S. support shifting, Ukraine faces an urgent challenge: adapting to a battlefield with less Western surveillance data.

In a public statement today, President Vladimir Putin reminded French President Macron of the fate of Napoleon's campaign: “All the mistakes of our enemies begin here, in not appreciating the character of the Russian person who reflects all Russian cultures.”

It went downhill from there.

At a private meeting today, President Putin his view with regard to Ukraine and the efforts of the US (and EU) to set up "negotiations" with and about Ukraine President Putin made explicitly clear:

“Russia will not give up anything it has to anyone. We will choose a peace formula that suits us, and ensures our security and stable development. We will not make concessions to anyone regarding Ukraine.”

Not much "wiggle-room" in that position. In fact, it seems there is actually none.

For its part, Europe is still "stuck-on-Stupid" - 27 EU heads-of-state met in Brussels today at an "Emergency Meeting" to agree on an 800 Billion EURO spending deal (debt) to "Re-Arm" Europe.

As that meeting was taking place, The Netherlands issued advice to its population to put together an "Emergency Kit" for a "calamity" or "war." (Story Here) What does THAT tell you?

Hal Turner Remarks:

I don't know what is going through the minds of European Leaders, but it looks to me like they are on some sort of suicide mission.

Even if they can put together some funding mechanism to buy all sorts of military gear, how fast do they think they can get it? This stuff isn't just sitting on some warehouse shelf somewhere, waiting for someone to buy it.

Most weaponry today is manufactured to order. It takes MONTHS-to-YEARS to get some of the advanced, high-tech stuff. Even ammunition and artillery shells are in short supply, worldwide, because they've sent so much to Ukraine.

So what, exactly, does Europe think it's doing with their big deal 800 Billion EURO purchase?

Vladimir Putin’s words to Macron, recalling the failure of Napoleon’s campaign, underscore Russia’s determination not to yield on issues concerning its security and development.

Putin reiterated that Russia will not accept compromises on Ukraine and that any peace solution must guarantee Moscow’s strategic interests. This stance clashes with the proposal to extend NATO’s Article 5 protection to Ukraine without the country being a formal member.

Such a move would likely be seen by Russia as an unacceptable provocation, potentially triggering a military escalation.

Europe, already grappling with an energy crisis and economic instability, risks being dragged into a direct conflict with a nuclear superpower.

History teaches that underestimating Russian resolve can lead to disastrous consequences. It is essential that European leaders carefully consider every decision, avoiding actions that could fuel further tensions in an already destabilized region

At best, Ukraine has less than two months military supplies to continue fighting Russia. Europe cannot get their 800 Billion in military gear in two months.

So this entire endeavor by Europe is NOT going to save Ukraine. It may, however, get the Europeans in a lot of hot water depending upon what they cause to happen in Ukraine.

Russian President Putin has been perfectly consistent with Ukraine. Russia wants no NATO in Ukraine, a militarily neutral Ukraine, and to keep all the Territory it has won. Period. Full stop.

Neither the US nor Europe has any cards to play to make this turn out some other way.