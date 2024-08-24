"The primary goal of the Ukrainians was to seize the Kursk nuclear power plant to blackmail Russia. They failed and now they are trying to bomb him risking nuclear destruction over Europe" revealed Russian officials and the president of Russia himself who also informed the IAEA.

In more detail, Russian special forces commander "Akhmat" revealed to Russia Today Kiev's failed plan to seize the nuclear power plant in Kursk province and use it as a bargaining chip against Moscow in possible peace negotiations.

In this way, it is supposed that Ukraine could ... trade the area around the nuclear plant for some of the territory that the Russians completely control, possibly in Donbass, Kherson and Zaporizhia.

And if their... demands were not met, then they might threaten the entire Russian border province with even a nuclear disaster, betting that the Russians would not dare to hit them inside the nuclear power plant.

Chechen General Apty Alaudinov added that the actual number of Ukrainian and foreign well-trained commandos who stormed Kursk is over 11,000.

"The Ukrainians wanted to seize the Kursk nuclear power plant by August 11. Obviously they could not achieve their goal.

The Ukrainians deployed over 11,000 men. Most of the military equipment that the Ukrainians brought with them has already been destroyed. They have already wasted all the resources they had available."

V.Putin: Ukraine tried to hit the nuclear power plant in Kursk

"The enemy tried to attack the Kursk nuclear power plant during the night," Vladimir Putin claimed at a meeting with senior officials to discuss the situation in Russia's border regions.

The Russian president said he had informed the UN nuclear safety agency about the situation.

"The International Atomic Energy Agency has been informed, they promised to come themselves and send experts to look into the situation," Putin said.

For a long time, the Russians have been warning about the preparation of a "nuclear provocation" with the possible use of a "dirty bomb" that would target the facilities of either the Zaporizhia or Kursk nuclear power plants!

The consequences of such a provocation will be disastrous not only for Ukraine and the nearby Russian regions, but for the whole of Europe and beyond!

TASS: Attempted Ukrainian drone attack on the Kursk nuclear power plant

A Ukrainian drone attempted to attack the Kursk nuclear power plant in Russia overnight, Russian state news agency TASS reported, citing an unnamed source.

According to TASS, the drone was shot down near a spent nuclear fuel storage facility. The Kursk nuclear power plant is one of the largest in Russia.

Kursk: Zakharova accuses Kiev of "nuclear terrorism".

Moscow has blamed Ukraine for an attempted attack on the Kursk nuclear power plant overnight, with the Russian Foreign Ministry calling it an "act of nuclear terrorism" , a few days before the expected visit of the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency to the region.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi is expected to visit the Kursk nuclear power plant next week. Grossi has called for maximum restraint to avoid a nuclear accident.

The Kursk NPP has four reactors, two of which are operational. In 2018, the construction of two more reactors began.

The Russian state-owned nuclear power company Rosenergoatom announced today that unit no. 4 of the station will be disconnected from the grid on Sunday, August 25 for "scheduled preventive maintenance work" lasting 59 days. The works will concern the modernization and extension of the operating life of the equipment.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to attack the Kurchatov nuclear power plant with a kamikaze drone last night.

Specifically, the drone was downed near the spent nuclear fuel storage facility.

Had the drone succeeded, the spent nuclear fuel could have ignited into a nuclear fire, spreading radiation by smoke, in the wind, for miles.

Chinese Embassy in Kyiv is urging its citizens to avoid traveling to Ukraine over fears of massive Russian attacks on Ukraine's Independence Day this Saturday.

Ukraine made the likely fatal mistake of invading Russia (proper) in the Kursk Region, where they smashed civilian homes, and took numerous Russian citizens as hostages. This is viewed by many to be a last act of desperation by a regime that is losing the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Yesterday, reports began coming in claiming Ukraine has also massed upwards of one-third of its remaining combat troops and equipment, near Russia's Bryansk and Belgorod Regions, likely for more incursions into Russia.

With today's announcement by Russia's close ally, China, telling its citizens to avoid Ukraine for likely "massive Russian retaliation" one does not need to be a military expert to realize this warning carries ominous implications for what's left of Ukraine.