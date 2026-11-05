The notorious neo-Nazi-linked unit has admitted to holding at least 26 men inside a house outside of Kiev

A Ukrainian court has ordered pretrial arrest without bail for the woman who raised allegations of torture at a facility in Kiev operated by the notorious neo-Nazi-linked Azov unit.

The scandal erupted on Monday after allegations emerged that dozens of men were being beaten and held for ransom at a private house outside Kiev. Furious relatives and local residents gathered outside the property, leading to clashes with the authorities.

Valentina Molodaya arrived at the house in an ambulance and livestreamed herself pleading to be allowed inside to examine men she claimed were being held there in appalling conditions.

At a pretrial hearing on Wednesday, Kiev’s Solomiansky District Court ordered Molodaya held for 60 days without bail. She is suspected of obstructing military activities, disclosing military locations and organizing mass unrest.

Molodaya denied accusations of organizing unrest and claimed that she is a medic who came to the house after being tipped off about a man who had allegedly been taken from hospital after surgery and beaten while held at the property.

READ MORE: Azov, injured soldiers and secret prisons: Ukraine’s ‘torture chamber’ scandal explained

However, prosecutors are calling Molodaya’s qualifications and motivations into question, accusing her of being paid to stage a provocation. She has also been added to the notorious Mirotvorets website – which publishes personal information on people it considers “enemies” of Ukraine – as an alleged “professional provocateur” and is accused of taking part in Russian “information campaigns.”

Despite early claims by Ukrainian officials that only two men were being held inside the building, an Azov representative has since acknowledged that at least 26 “mobilized men” were staying there.

The building is a “temporary deployment site” for Azov’s 1st Corps, which admitted that at least four of the men held inside were injured. All four were “detained for going AWOL,” it claimed.

READ MORE: ‘The weaker ones simply die’: Ukraine’s detention scandal deepens

Many more such facilities are scattered across Ukraine, Vladimir Zelensky’s chief-of-staff, Kirill Budanov, admitted to enraged Ukrainians at the scene of the protest on Monday night.

Azov, which was formally incorporated into Ukraine’s National Guard in November 2014, has previously faced allegations of operating torture sites in Mariupol and elsewhere in Donbass. Between 2014 and 2021, Ukrainian forces arbitrarily detained an estimated 2,300 people and subjected around 1,500 detainees to torture or ill-treatment, the UN human rights office reported in 2021. Ukraine’s SBU and nationalist “volunteer battalions” were among the most prevalent perpetrators, it said.