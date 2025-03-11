US to resume intelligence sharing, security assistance for Kyiv

Rubio says he will present offer to Moscow

Ukraine, US agree to conclude minerals deal as soon as possible

Ukraine conducted major overnight drone attack on Russia

The US president believes a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine can be achieved

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would likely hold phone talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin this week, expressing hope Moscow would agree to a proposed 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine.

Trump made the remarks to reporters shortly after Ukrainian and American delegations met in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where Kiev agreed to Washington’s proposal for a ceasefire with Moscow. The US president said striking such an agreement would greatly aid in reaching a final deal to end the conflict.

“So, hopefully, [Putin will] also agree. And I really think that would be 75 percent of the way. The rest is getting it documented. You know, negotiating land positions, etc,” Trump stated.

Should Russia not agree to the ceasefire, “we just keep going on,” the US president said, warning that “lots of people” would be killed. Russian and US officials are expected to hold a meeting “today and tomorrow” to negotiate, he said.

Shortly after Trump delivered his remarks, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that contacts between Moscow and Washington in the coming days could not be ruled out. According to a reporter with the Kremlin pool, Dmitry Smirnov, a phone conversation between the US and Russian presidents will be held on Friday.

Thus far, Moscow has not provided any official reaction to the statements made following the conclusion of US-Ukraine talks in Jeddah. Previously, top Russian officials have stated that a temporary truce is not a solution to the Ukrainian conflict, and that the root problems must be addressed instead.

A pause in the hostilities will be only used by Kiev and its backers to rearm and get ready for a new round of fighting, Moscow has suggested.

A quid-pro-quo?

I can’t for the life of me understand how Moscow could possibly agree to this

From RT

The record assault unfolded ahead of US-Ukraine talks in Saudi Arabia, where Washington will pressure for peace

Moscow faced its largest-ever wave of Ukrainian kamikaze drones on Tuesday night, with Russian air defenses successfully intercepting hundreds of the incoming UAVs, according to officials.

Later in the day, senior Ukrainian and US officials are set to meet in Saudi Arabia to discuss potential peace negotiations – a process President Donald Trump is pushing both Kiev and Moscow to embrace.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a total of 337 Ukrainian drones were neutralized overnight.

The ministry’s statement detailed that 126 of these were intercepted over Kursk Region, which is adjacent to the Ukrainian border and well-covered by Russian air defenses; 91 were brought down over Moscow Region, which surrounds the capital.

Largest raid of its kind

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin described the Ukrainian attack as the most extensive to have targeted the city, with at least 74 drones aimed directly at the capital. However, he only reported minor damage; the roof of an apartment complex was struck.

Moscow Region, however, sustained more serious consequences. Governor Andrey Vorobyov detailed casualties across three municipalities, with the most devastating incident occurring in Domodedovo. A disabled drone struck a parking lot at a food factory, killing a night guard instantly. Another worker suffered severe head injuries and died shortly after being hospitalized.

Two other victims remain in critical condition, Vorobyov stated, while Children’s Ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova has reported that three children have suffered minor injuries. Hours later Domodedovo head Evgenia Khrustalyova announced the death of another patient who had been admitted with injuries sustained in the attack.

Terrorism investigation

The Russian Investigative Committee has officially classified the Ukrainian operation as an act of terrorism. Moscow claims Kiev has resorted to such tactics due to setbacks on the battlefield.

Russian MP Leonid Slutsky alleged that some of the intercepted drones were aimed at the Kursk nuclear power plant, calling it an act of “nuclear blackmail.”

Meanwhile, a resident of Sapornovo, whose home was damaged by a drone, reported discovering ball bearings — components often used in explosive payloads in order to maximize casualties.

Talks in Saudi Arabia

The attack came just hours before high-level discussions between US and Ukrainian officials are set to start in Saudi Arabia. The Trump administration has accused Vladimir Zelensky of stalling Washington’s efforts to broker a truce with Moscow by refusing to compromise.

In response to US criticism, Zelensky proposed a limited ceasefire that would halt long-range strikes from both sides, arguing that such a measure could facilitate negotiations. The Russian military has been destroying Ukrainian energy infrastructure, maintaining that these strikes cripple Kiev’s ability to produce weapons and transport military assets.

Ukrainian forces have been launching kamikaze drones at high-value Russian sites, including oil refineries and gas pipelines, such as a key Black Sea fuel supply route to Türkiye.

Andrey Kovalenko, head of Kiev’s Center for Countering Disinformation, directly linked the attack with the talks in Jeddah, calling it a signal to Moscow that Ukraine can cause “panic” among civilians, unless Zelensky’s proposal is accepted.

Russian reaction

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the outcome of the raid a testament to the capability of Russian air defenses, urging the media to direct questions about its timing to Kiev.

Andrey Kartapolov, a general-turned-MP who chairs the State Duma Defense Committee, suggested deploying Oreshnik medium-range missiles in retaliation. Speaking to a journalist, he called for multiple precision strikes using these advanced ballistic weapons.

Rodion Miroshnik, a senior Russian diplomat monitoring Ukrainian war crimes, described the attack as a strategic show of force orchestrated by Kiev and its European backers, particularly the UK, and other actors who oppose the emerging thaw in US-Russian relations.

London and Brussels have criticized Trump’s decision to suspend new arms shipments to Ukraine in an effort to pressure Zelensky.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has suggested that the raid could serve as proof of Ukraine’s “terrorist nature” for Feridun Sinirlioglu, Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), who is visiting Moscow this week.

Ukraine unleashed what it called the largest drone assault on Moscow to date, firing more than 90 drones towards Russia’s capital. The question now is not if Russia will strike back, it’s when, where, and how severe that response will be.

Hal Turner

The Russian army is storming Sudzha, Kursk oblast (state) inside Russia. Total chaos is taking place as the Ukrainian troops, with or without command orders, are fleeing on foot to the border as the Russian Northern group presses on.

Witnesses say "A complete massacre of Ukrainian troops on the border, a terrible military withdrawal" according to the Artillery and drone units working on destroying the Ukrainian enemy as they flee.

Overnight, Ukraine launched what is being described as "the largest drone attack of the war" firing at least 337 drones into Russia and hitting civilian targets in several places, including inside the city of Moscow.

The Russian Ministry of Defense says "A total of 343 Ukrainian drones were shot down overnight, including six in the area of ​​the Kursk nuclear power plant."

"Kiev, on the eve of the US-Ukrainian negotiations, launched a massive attack on Russian civilian infrastructure facilities. Professional actions of air defense combat crews and electronic warfare systems thwarted the attack of the Kiev regime ," the Ministry added. As reported, the Kiev regime wanted to demonstrate Ukraine's ability to continue military operations with a massive strike on civilian targets.

Talks between the United States and Ukraine began this morning in Saudi Arabia.

The US rules out Ukraine's return to both 2014 and 2022 borders Sky News quotes US officials and diplomats as saying they "don't want to hear" any requests from Ukraine to restore the 2014 or 2022 borders. Ukraine will likely have to make significant concessions.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio explicitly stated this morning "Ukraine's only path to peace involves TERRITORIAL CONCESSIONS."

Ukraine had planned to attend these talks from a position of strength; however, the Russian offensive in the Sudzha region has completely undermined all of Zelensky's strong points in the negotiation process.

The Russian Armed Forces continue their counteroffensive in the Kursk region. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are rapidly losing their positions.

At this rate, by the end of this week, hostilities will shift to the territory of the Sumy region

Ukrainian soldiers have REPORTEDLY been ordered by Ukrainian Military Command to withdraw from Kursk, Russia.

It appears in an effort to save it's troops, the Kiev regime secretly came into agreement with Moscow to safely withdraw without putting up a fight against the Russian army in Sudzha.

Ukrainian troops can now be seen walking out in the open, WITHOUT WEAPONS, heading back toward Ukraine. They are **NOT** being fired upon by nearby Russian troops.

It's over for Ukraine. Zelensky's last bargaining chip appears to be gone.

Flash Traffic over Intelligence Circuits this morning is saying the Russian Army is entering the Dnipro Region of Ukraine, in force, in multiple points of entry.

This was unexpected by Ukraine (and its Western Cohorts).

This is the first indication that Russia __may__ be planning to take all portions of Ukraine that are East of the Dnipier River; basically the entire eastern half of Ukraine; but that is just speculation at this point.

More info as I get it.

The enemy’s maneuver has enabled Russian troops to advance successfully in the Kursk frontline area, Yan Gagin added

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. Russian troops have come close to the border with Ukraine’s Dnepropetrovsk region, military expert Yan Gagin said on Monday.

"It has coincided so that the enemy has decided to support precisely the south Donetsk direction because we have pushed far ahead there and at a very fast pace and we have actually approached the administrative border of the Dnepropetrovsk region," the military expert said during a live broadcast on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

The enemy’s maneuver has enabled Russian troops to advance successfully in the Kursk frontline area, he added.

Stunning bravery by any standards.

https://www.defensenews.com/global/europe/2025/03/10/russian-forces-walked-inside-a-gas-pipeline-to-strike-ukrainian-troops/

Putin's Men STUN Ukrainian Troops In Kursk; 100 Russians Crawl Through Gas Pipeline