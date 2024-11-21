Ukraine's air force reported that an ICBM had been fired from a base in Russia's southern Astrakhan region on the Caspian Sea early this morning. It struck Dnipro, Ukraine. This is the FIRST ICBM to be fired in war, in all of human history.

Russian authorities have not yet confirmed the launch, but it would be the first time such a powerful missile has been deployed in the war.

The Ukraine air force did not specify which ICBM had been fired, but its launch comes mere hours after a Russian military analyst said Moscow's forces could unleash its fearsome RS-26 'Frontier' missile in retaliation for the Storm Shadow strikes.

The Frontier missile is a terrifying, nuclear-capable weapon weighing roughly 50 tons with a range of up to 3,600 miles.

It has never before been used in combat, but analysts said it could be deployed with a conventional warhead in a strike that Ukraine's air defenses would be powerless to intercept.

Reported video of the ICBM attack seems to show a significant number of "re-entry vehicles" slamming into the ground in Dnipro. It is important to point out these were NOT nuclear warheads, merely conventional, but the hits were severe nonetheless:

Kyiv has not suffered an ICBM strike since the war began in February 2022, with Russia's military deploying smaller, slower Iskander missiles and a handful of hypersonic Kinzhal projectiles alongside hundreds upon hundreds of attack drones.

The Russian attack this morning also included other types of weapons which targeted enterprises and critical infrastructure in the central-eastern city of Dnipro, the air force said.

The Kremlin deployed Tu-95MS strategic bombers to launch cruise missiles and MiG-31K fighters to fire hypersonic Kinzhal rockets in a calculated bid to plunge Ukraine into darkness as a bitter winter approaches.

Reports said Yuzhmash, a prominent Ukrainian state-owned aerospace and defense manufacturer - was also hit in this morning's assault.

Some Russian missiles also reportedly struck the towns of Kremenchuk and Myrhorod, while areas in Kyiv, Odesa, and the Sumy regions suffered blackouts as the electrical grid gave out.

STORM SHADOW ATTACK AGAINST RUSSIA

This morning's bombardment of Ukraine also comes less than 24 hours after Kyiv launched UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles at targets in Kursk.

Fragments of the missiles that struck a military facility in the Russian town of Marino were recovered by military bloggers on Wednesday afternoon, with unverified pictures (one shown above) shared widely on social media.

New U.S. Base in Poland Now a "Priority Target"

Russia this morning mentioned US air bases in Poland saying they can be targeted with 'advanced weapons.'

Moscow said the opening of a new US ballistic missile defense base in Redzikowo, Poland, near the Baltic coast will 'increase the overall level of nuclear danger', adding it had been added to a list of possible targets for Russia.

The facility, opened on November 13, forms part of a broader NATO missile shield called 'Aegis Ashore' designed to intercept short- and intermediate-range ballistic weapons.

'This is another frankly provocative step in a series of deeply destabilizing actions by the Americans and their allies,' Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said of the airbase's unveiling.

'(The base) has been added to the list of priority targets for potential destruction which, if necessary, can be executed with a wide range of advanced weapons,' she concluded.

Both Poland and Romania are hosting onshore versions of the Aegis ballistic missile defense systems The system is also used on many US naval vessels and carrier groups patrolling around Europe and serves primarily as a defense network against nuclear missiles.

The base certainly would have seen the ICBM that Russia launched against Ukraine overnight; and could do absolutely NOTHING about it.

That's the "rub" with so much of this "missile defense" spending; they can SEE the missiles but can't do anything about them. Yet these bases cost hundreds of millions of dollars, and we have bases all over the world. Billions spent on this . . . . and it can do nothing about missiles like the one(s) Russia fired at Ukraine overnight.

UPDATE 6:58 AM EST --

When an ICBM is used to target a relatively close target, it goes much higher up -- way into space --before coming back down on the target at screaming speed.

Even though the distance from its; launch point in Russia to Ukraine was only about 650 miles, it did not go "inter-continental" but the missile __can__ go inter-continental.

MORE:

Russia launched a single RS-26 "Rubezh" road mobile missile.

Analysis of imagery of the attack indicates the RS-26 carried six independent warheads, each in turn deploying several submunitions.

This warhead package is exclusively for conventional attack.

Russia had not been previously assessed to outfit the RS-26 with a warhead of this design.

By unveiling the conventionally armed RS-26, Russia is changing the qualitative nature of the conflict, something promised by President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine and its Western allies must now evaluate the destructive potential of this weapon, and understand that Russia can deliver this warhead to any target in Ukraine or Europe knowing there is no defense against it.

The RS-26 is produced in Votkinsk. It is assessed that the production of the RS-26, which was halted in 2017, was resumed this past summer.

With production rates estimated at 6-8 missiles per month, Russia could have accumulated an arsenal of between 30-40 RS-26 missiles.

Although described as an intercontinental ballistic missile, the RS-26’s range actually depends on the warhead package. If armed with a single warhead, it can exceed the 5,000 kilometer threshold used to differentiate between intermediate and intercontinental range missiles. The RS-26 did not go into serial production because of this ambiguity; at the time, Russia was a signatory to the INF treaty, which prohibited intermediate range missiles. It is assessed that the six warhead conventional warhead package used against Dnipro would have made the RS-26 used fall into the intermediate range for classification.

Donald Trump withdrew from the INF treaty in 2019. If the United States had remained in the treaty, this version of the RS-26 would not have been available for use by Russia.

Clearly, what the Russians have done here is to take the nuclear warheads off the missile and launch the missile either as an inert missile without anything on it or maybe with some sort of conventional warhead." "They are trying to send a message. They're trying to massively say to the West, 'Look, the use of these Storm Shadow and ATACMS missiles maybe is challenging Russia's critical interests.' And so they're trying to intimidate us into backing down here," he added

"Oreshnik" hit the Yuzhmash workshops, where the Grom-2 OTRK and long-range UAVs are made In addition, the secret underground workshops of the plant under the ground buildings were damaged. Equipment and parts for short-range ballistic missiles (from 500 to 1500 km) were brought there from NATO countries, which could be passed off as Ukrainian. The territory of the plant in Dnepropetrovsk is still cordoned off. The SBU is monitoring to ensure that the city does not find out about the damage. - AN

Analysis by Scott Ritter

Update(1320ET): On Thursday President Vladimir Putin issued a stern warning in the wake of Ukraine launching long-range strikes on Russia's territory utilizing newly approved US and UK long-range missiles.

"Kiev has launched a long-range missile strike against military facilities located within internationally-recognized Russian territory," began his televised address by saying. He confirmed British-made Storm Shadow missiles and US-made HIMARS were fired targets located in Bryansk and Kursk Regions.

He said this action threatens to turn the Ukraine conflict into a global war. "A regional Ukraine conflict instigated by the West has acquired elements of a global one," Putin spelled out, and noted that these systems cannot be used without the direct operational involvement of Western military specialists.

So, that's what you wanted?

Well, you've damn well got it!



But he went on to claim that the inbound Western rockets were intercepted by Russian defenses. "The goals that have apparently been set by the enemy have not been achieved." He suggested injuries among some personnel at a command center in Kursk, but noted it continues full operations. He also asserted that no Western systems can counter Russia's new missiles, on display earlier in the day.

"The use of such weapons by the enemy cannot affect the course of the situation in the Special Military Operation zone," Putin stressed. He also said it was a big mistake for the US to pull out of the the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty in 2019.

Can things cool prior to Trump taking office, or will Zelensky and the West risk bigger confrontation, to likely trigger Russian hypersonic missiles or even a tactical nuke? This is indeed an ultra-dangerous slide.

* * *

Update(1057ET): Ukraine's earlier claim that its territory had been struck by an intercontinental ballistic missile fired by Russia is being hotly disputed, hours after widespread reports first appeared. US officials are saying it appears to be a new intermediate-range ballistic missile and not an ICBM which targeted the central city of Dnipro

The NY Times has reported in follow-up of the attack that "several Western officials said that the weapon was not an ICBM and instead was likely an intermediate-range missile that flies shorter distances."

Zelensky himself had claimed Russia used a new class of missile. "All the parameters — speed, altitude — match those of an intercontinental ballistic missile," he said. "All expert evaluations are underway." But US defense officials are contradicting this:

A senior U.S. official said the weapon appeared to be an intermediate-range ballistic missile, adding, "But it is a new type we have been tracking."

US officials have also called it an "experimental" missile. There's also been some quibbling among experts are how to characterize the projectiles which were observed hitting Ukraine at incredibly high rates of speed, in terms of rocket size and distance.

Assuming Washington is correct, and that it wasn't an ICBM, this suggests Zelensky's hasty verdict is all about threat inflation coming at a time he's desperately trying to get the West's attention, arguing in favor of greater NATO military intervention against Russia.

* * *

Ukraine's Air Force Command says that Russia has, for the first time in the multi-year war, launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) targeting the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro. This unprecedented escalation follows Ukraine's recent use of US-made MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) and British Storm Shadow missiles to strike military targets deep within Russia. The use of an ICBM is Russia demonstrating its greater capabilities in response to Ukraine's long-range missile strikes.

A senior Ukrainian military official told the Financial Times that Russia launched an ICBM called "RS-26 Rubezh" that has a range of 3,700 miles and can strike any European capital.

Although RS-26 Rubezh can be used to deliver a thermonuclear warhead or an Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle, Thursday morning's attack on the Dnipro region was non-nuclear, instead some sort of conventional warhead.

"Using these kinds of missiles, whether RS-26 or a true ICBM, in a conventional role does not make a lot of sense because of their relatively low accuracy and high cost," Pavel Podvig, a senior researcher at the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research, wrote on X.

"But this kind of a strike might have a value as a signal," Podvig added.

And yes, it does.

Malcolm Davis, a senior analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, told CNN that the ICBM strike on Ukraine is a "message" to Kyiv's Western backers. He emphasized that this week's escalations, including the Biden-Harris administration greenlighting Ukraine's use of ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles to strike military targets in Russia, have likely prompted this escalation.

Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin lowered the threshold for nuclear weapons use. He stated, "The use of Western non-nuclear rockets by the Armed Forces of Ukraine against Russia can prompt a nuclear response."

Davis continued, "Clearly, what the Russians have done here is to take the nuclear warheads off the missile and launch the missile either as an inert missile without anything on it or maybe with some sort of conventional warhead."

"They are trying to send a message. They're trying to massively say to the West, 'Look, the use of these Storm Shadow and ATACMS missiles maybe is challenging Russia's critical interests.' And so they're trying to intimidate us into backing down here," he added.

Videos posted on X show what could be warheads from the ICBM striking targets in Dnipro.

BREAKING:



New video shows a Russian intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) striking Ukraine.



The video shows reentry vehicles from its MIRV hitting the city of Dnipro.



What's clear is that the Biden-Harris administration knew exactly what they were doing by provoking Russia with the deployment of ATACMS and British missiles. US officials have since closed the US Embassy in Kyiv "out of an abundance of caution."

In markets, Goldman's Ece Kepekci commented on the situation:

"Think particularly in Europe, there is a real geopolitical risk premia now as Ukraine/Russia following a series of escalations. Europe gave up its early rally yday on the back of further missile attacks (early this morning "Ukraine says Russia Fired ICBM"). Off ramps not obvious but again this is not a new conflict and you're supposed to fade geopolitical escalation. Sentiment has come down quite a bit "the bull-bear spread in the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) weekly survey was 8.1 vs 21.5 last week."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, "It's a very dangerous position that the outgoing administration is taking," adding, "There is a new escalation happening."...

Here is village (NZ) media

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/world/534471/russia-launched-intercontinental-ballistic-missile-during-attack-on-ukraine-kyiv-says

Vladimir Putin just now: - Long-range Western weapons have been used against Russian territory - The conflict has acquired elements of a global nature - On November 21, Russian forces employed the latest medium-range Russian system, "Oreshnik" - The Russian Federation launched a ballistic missile strike equipped with non-nuclear hypersonic capabilities against the Yuzhmash plant in Dnepropetrovsk - Russia considers itself justified in using weapons against facilities in countries that allow their weapons to be used against Russian targets - Existing missile defense systems, including American ones in Europe, will not be able to intercept missiles like "Oreshnik" - Russia prefers peaceful means but is prepared for any development, "there will always be a response" - The Russian Federation will give advance warning to civilians in cases where systems like "Oreshnik" are deployed

"Russia considers itself entitled to use (hypersonic) weapons against facilities of those countries that allow their weapons to be used against Russian facilities.”

Those are the words of Russian President Vladimir Putin in televised remarks today from the Kremlin in Moscow. Here is a brief video showing him making the announcement:

NUCLEAR ATTACK WARNINGS TRIGGERED THIS MORNING!

Russia’s ICBM launch at Ukraine this morning triggered early warning systems - - - and such launches are, by default, assumed to be nuclear. So for a short time, the US and Europe thought Russia was nuking Ukraine.

They only knew that it was not nuclear by checking to see if the city of Dnipro was still physically there after the impacts.

Essentially, If Russia decides to nuke Ukraine … the west will watch because they can do nothing other than that.

Second important thing to note: Russia has proven that it can deliver a conventional or nuclear payload to any place without a problem.

Which brings us back to President Putin's address to his nation just hours ago . . . . NATO member countries have already supplied weapons being used to strike Russia. Among those weapons have been: Tanks, Infantry Fighting Vehicles, Rockets, Missiles, Speed-Boat-Bombs, and Drones.

The United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany and other nations have long ago provided such weapons that have been - and still are - used to attack interior Russia.

That Russia has now announced they are "entitled" to strike seems the clearest indication yet that utterly massive escalation is coming in very short order. Not necessarily in Ukraine, but on the territories of the countries who have been supplying weapons.

Hal Turner Analysis

Today's use by Russia of an ICBM against Ukraine, albeit with only conventional explosives, should make clear to any RATIONAL person that the next step would be to use those same missiles with nuclear warheads.

There is no other RATIONAL interpretation possible!

Will the collective West see reality for what it is, or are they so immersed in their own echo chamber, that reality can no longer penetrate?

It seems to me that if the collective West does not stop what it's doing with Ukraine, Russia is going to strike. VERY soon. Maybe before Thanksgiving.

For the almost three years that this Russia-Ukraine Conflict has gone on, I have implored readers of this website, and listeners to my radio show to get prepared: Emergency food, water, medicines you need to live on, a way to cook without electricity or utility-supplied gas, a way to heat your home without utilities (Fireplace, wood-burning stove, etc.). I have urged folks to get a generator and have spare fuel stored outside, to run that generator, to keep your refrigerators running and maybe a light on in the house. I have recommended a flashlight in every room of your home, or at least one for each family member, with plenty of spare batteries for those flashlights. I have recommended a portable AM/FM/SW radio for local news and info and spare batteries for those portable radios. I have urged people to get COMMUNICATIONS Gear, a CB, HAM, or GMRS radio, so they can communicate locally if everything goes down. I have advised folks to get a FIRST-AID KIT for minor cuts and bruises, or, God Forbid, major war wounds.

Now that an ICBM has actually been fired in Combat for the first time in Human History, a threshold has been crossed. Things go downhill VERY FAST from here.

If you don't have the prepping items I mentioned above, you are totally screwed.

Please, I IMPLORE YOU, get "prepped" right now. Today. As best you can. There seems to be very little time remaining before you will need those preps.

Vladimir Putin addresses the nation

Watch on Rumble HERE

Pentagon confirms US was warned about Hazel test by Russia via nuclear security channels shortly before the launch. Peskov also said that they warned the US shortly before, hence Europe and the rest of the world had no idea.

The response of Dad’s Army

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/zelensky-admits-ukraine-can-never-regain-crimea-force

BRITISH ARMY IN KIEV!

The main author of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' combat plans for the Black Sea, Chief of the Defence Staff of Great Britain Radakin, arrived in Kyiv. Hhe will discuss with Zelensky a new strategy for the war using Storm Shadow.

⚡EMERGENCY ALERT: ICBMs LAUNCHED, MULTIPLE IMPACTS, NATO WARNING SYSTEMS TRIGGERED, NUCLEAR TEST

Scott Ritter : Russia fires first ICBM in combat for the first time in history!!!

