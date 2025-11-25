Exclusive: Exercise Pegasus imagined a virus deadly to children spreading around the world from an island in southeast Asia

Schools across the UK were locked down this autumn as part of a state drill to tackle the threat of a new deadly virus.

Exercise Pegasus, which concluded last month and involved all major government departments, was the biggest pandemic simulation exercise the country has ever held.

Those participating in the drill were told a novel enterovirus had broken out on a fictional Island in southeast Asia before spreading across the world.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/global-health/science-and-disease/schools-locked-down-again-in-secret-pandemic-drills/