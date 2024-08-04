When I go to my Chromebook I was able to find this on X but couldn’t get Telegram to open!

SOURCE: Tommy Robinson

https://hampshire-pcc.gov.uk/uks-most-senior-police-commissioner-calls-for-calm-and-honesty

Donna Jones, Chair of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners and Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight has called for calm following the upsurge in violent protests up and down the country.

In a statement addressing the issue on Saturday 3rd August, she said,

“The rioting and civil unrest across the country following the murder of three children in Southport on Tuesday, has escalated to a worrying level. Police officers have been injured, buildings have been targeted because of those living in them or worshiping at them and police cars and vans set on fire. Millions of pounds of damage has been done and more than 100 people have been arrested, with many more expected.

“Police stations are burning, police officers’ annual leave has been cancelled and riot police are dusting off their shields from Land’s End to John O’ Groats. The behaviour of some of those protesting has been extremely violent, highly distressing and absolutely criminal.

“This weekend a number of protests are planned across the country and across political and ideological spectrums.

“The announcement of the Prime Minister’s new Violent Crime Units have lead to an accusation of two tier policing, which has enflamed protestors who state they are battling to protect Britain’s sovereignty, identity and stop illegal immigration. Burning towns and cities and attacking the police is not the answer, so how do we stop it?

“I’ve spoken to people from both sides of the spectrum and the only way to stem the tide of violent disorder, is to acknowledge what is causing it.

“Whilst the devastating attacks in Southport on Tuesday were a catalyst, the commonality amongst the protest groups appears to be focused on three key areas: the desire to protect Britain’s sovereignty; the need to uphold British values and in order to do this, stop illegal immigration. The growth of feeling across the country has mirrored (to a lesser extent) the rebellion to illegal immigration that has played out across France over the last 12 months.

“The government must acknowledge what is causing this civil unrest in order to prevent it. Arresting people, or creating violent disorder units, is treating the symptom and not the cause. The questions these people want answering; what is the government’s solution to mass uncontrolled immigration? How are the new Labour government going to uphold and build on British values? This is the biggest challenge facing Sir Kier Starmer’s government, and its bitten quickly.

“As a national police leader, and a Police and Crime Commissioner, someone who has spent almost two decades representing the public, this is the clear message I will put to the Prime Minister and Home Secretary this week.

“We all need to work together to stop this mindless criminal behaviour committed by a small number of people, whilst understanding the views of those attending rallies who feel strongly but don’t cause disorder.”